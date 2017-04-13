Uganda: Health Ministry Partners 10 Facilities in Yellow Fever Fight

The health ministry has this afternoon signed memorandum of understanding with 10 health facilities, allowing them administer Yellow Fever vaccinations on its behalf.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the ministry headquarters, Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary there, said they partnered with these facilities because they wanted more people to access the vaccine. Atwine revealed that the health facilities were strategically-selected for easy accessibility. More facilities will be brought on board with time.

Under this new arrangement, the health ministry will set standards and also play the supervisory role. The health facilities will have to submit monthly performance reports to the ministry, to ease monitoring.

"The MOUs may not come out to say you must not go beyond this price, but we are here to help people. It's a service and that is why we selected you strategically," Atwine told officials from the partnering facilities.

The permanent secretary further cautioned the clinic and health officials against engaging in fraudulent vaccinations because once caught, they would be panelised and eliminated from the system.

To avoid masqueraders, this time round, not any health officer will be able to sign on the yellow fever cards. Only one person at every facility will be designated to append signatures to the vaccine cards.

Atwine revealed that the approved signatures will be sent to different embassies so that they easily ascertain the authenticity of the cards. This, she believes, will help minimise the number frauds.

"We shall continue accrediting more facilities near the borders. Don't abuse this gesture and don't make this a money making venture. For those facilities we will give these cards for free, give them out freely," cautioned Atwine.

The facilities are Norvik, Nakasero, Mengo, St Catherine, Kabale, Rusoroza, Tororo and Masafu hospitals. KCCA and Kazuri clinic in Entebe have also been accredited.

A Yellow Fever card is issued after vaccination, printed in English and French and details international health regulations which Uganda has adopted. During the first phase, 50,000 cards will be given out by the ministry at no cost to the ten health facilities.

Last year, the ministry targeted over 700,000 residents of Masaka, Rukungiri and Kalangala in a drive to step vaccination against Yellow Fever.