12 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mineral Concentrates Must Not Leave the Region - RC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gasper Andrew

Singida — Authorities in the region have banned transportation of mineral concentrates for processing outside Singida Region, a directive that is in line with President John Mgufuli's ban exportation of mineral concetrates by mining companies.

At the regional business council meeting which was attended by both public and private sector stakeholders, the council unanimously reached a decision to ban the transportation of the mineral concentrates outside the region.

The meeting, which was convened by the Singida Regional Commissioner, Ms Rehema Nchimbi, decided that mineral concentrates should be processed within to earn the region royalties.

The RC also ordered district commissioners and other authorities to ensure that the concentrates don't leave the region and that appropriate measures should be taken against any miner who defies the order. Dramatic as the announcement was, it was not established immediately whether there were plans to construct a smelter within Singida Region at a time when a team of experts named by the President is yet to come up with answers.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ikungi District Commissioner, Mr Miraji Mtaturu, said the current procedure of issuing mining licences by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals without involving the district authorities was denying them the right to regulate mining activities.

"What the Ministry of Energy and Minerals does is to provide us with the copy of a letter indicating a certain firm has been issued with a mining licence in a certain area. When land disputes erupt, that is when the importance of the DC is felt in mining activities," said Mr Mtaturu.

Earlier, the regional commissioner said there was a need for such platforms because it offers a great contribution towards the region's journey towards attaining the mid-economy status.

However, she cautioned that it should not be used as an area to fault the government and instead it should cultivate the culture of togetherness between the public and private sector in pushing for regional development.

In another development the RC has announced that the Tanzania- Uganda pipeline to Tanga Port is set to pass through several villages of Iramba, Singida Rural and Ikungi districts.

Tanzania

Magufuli Pleads With MPs to Let Him Achieve His Dreams

President John Magufuli yesterday asked MPs to support his development agenda in a passionate plea for support of his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.