Tanzania: Mineral Concentrates Must Not Leave the Region - RC

Singida — Authorities in the region have banned transportation of mineral concentrates for processing outside Singida Region, a directive that is in line with President John Mgufuli's ban exportation of mineral concetrates by mining companies.

At the regional business council meeting which was attended by both public and private sector stakeholders, the council unanimously reached a decision to ban the transportation of the mineral concentrates outside the region.

The meeting, which was convened by the Singida Regional Commissioner, Ms Rehema Nchimbi, decided that mineral concentrates should be processed within to earn the region royalties.

The RC also ordered district commissioners and other authorities to ensure that the concentrates don't leave the region and that appropriate measures should be taken against any miner who defies the order. Dramatic as the announcement was, it was not established immediately whether there were plans to construct a smelter within Singida Region at a time when a team of experts named by the President is yet to come up with answers.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ikungi District Commissioner, Mr Miraji Mtaturu, said the current procedure of issuing mining licences by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals without involving the district authorities was denying them the right to regulate mining activities.

"What the Ministry of Energy and Minerals does is to provide us with the copy of a letter indicating a certain firm has been issued with a mining licence in a certain area. When land disputes erupt, that is when the importance of the DC is felt in mining activities," said Mr Mtaturu.

Earlier, the regional commissioner said there was a need for such platforms because it offers a great contribution towards the region's journey towards attaining the mid-economy status.

However, she cautioned that it should not be used as an area to fault the government and instead it should cultivate the culture of togetherness between the public and private sector in pushing for regional development.

In another development the RC has announced that the Tanzania- Uganda pipeline to Tanga Port is set to pass through several villages of Iramba, Singida Rural and Ikungi districts.