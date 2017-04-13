13 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'll Resign If We Don't Make the World Cup - Gernot Rohr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: fasozine.com
Gernot Rohr.

Gernot Rohr has promised to resign as Nigeria coach if he fails to guide the team to the 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles are top of Group B on the road to Russia 2018, having beaten Zambia and Algeria in their opening two matches.

Their next challenge is a double-header against new Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon in late August and early September - potentially decisive clashes in the pool.

The 63-year-old German acknowledges that the Indomitable Lions will be tough opponents, but is adamant that he will walk away from Nigeria if they stumble in the qualifiers.

"If we don't win the World Cup ticket, for me I'll say is goodbye," Rohr said on a SuperSport show, as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.com.

"Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take. However, if I fail, I'll leave."

Rohr has been in charge of Nigeria's national team since August 2016.

Nigeria

Nigeria Re-Elected 45th Time As Chair, UN Peacekeeping Committee

Nigeria has been re-elected, for the 45th time, to chair the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, regarded… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.