12 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: DSS Foil Attack On U.S.,UK Embassies, Arrest Five Suspects

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Ronald Mutum

The Department State Services (DSS) has arrested five suspects alleged to have perfected plans to attack the United States and United Kingdom embassies in Abuja.

A statement, Wednesday by DSS official Tony Opuiyo said the Service busted the ISIS linked Boko Haram members based in Benue State and the FCT.

He said: "The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja."

He added that: "during the operation to thwart this plan, five key suspects, namely: Isa Jibril, Jibril Jibril, Abu Omale Jibril, Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu, were arrested."

