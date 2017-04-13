12 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: What Inspired My Hit Song 'Fun Mi Lowo' - Aramide

Renowned Afro-Soul musician, Aramide Sarumoh, popularly known as 'Aramide' has described her music as inspirational and not determined by circumstances around her or other external influences.

Aramide, the 'Funmi Lowo' crooner, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

On the inspiration behind her hit song, Fun mi Lowo (give me my money), Aramide said that the song had nothing to do with the crashed ponzi scheme but an inspiration from her.

"My hit song Fun mi Lowo has nothing to do with MMM or any Ponzi scheme, I can't do it and I don't see myself talking about it.

"The song is about some faceless people working out there but not getting paid. It talks about the dignity of labour and not a fast way of making money.

"I appreciate my fans for their support all this while. They are the true inspiration and reason I am still carrying on.

"I also want my fans to keep supporting me and also watch out for my new album "Why So Serious."

Aramide, a graduate of Political Science from the University of Jos, first hit the limelight in 2014 with her hit song "Iwo Nikan".

The album won her Best Vocal Performance (Female) at the 2015 edition of Headies.

The multi-talented songwriter, who equally plays the saxophone and guitar, started her music career in 2006 at the 'Star Quest', a music talent show as 3rd Runners Up of the contestant.

She was also part of the "Diva Unplugged" show in Jos in 2014. Aramide is currently signed to Baseline Music.

