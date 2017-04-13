12 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Champions League - Ndidi Falls With Leicester, Ronaldo Reaches New Milestone

By Tunde Eludini

‎Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, and his Leicester City team were pipped 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Antoine Griezmann scored a first half penalty to put Atletico in the lead, but in a game where very little chances were created, that proved to be the only goal and the winner with so much still to play for in the return leg next week.

Ndidi who was just a booking away from getting a one-match ban kept It clean and is now inline to feature in the all important second leg clash.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid came from behind to beat 10-man Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead in the 25th minute of the contest, but the Chilean missed a penalty on the stroke of the interval, before Cristiano Ronaldo's double in the second period turned the last-eight tie around.

Ronaldo's brace in Germany moved him onto 100 European club goals, and has placed Los Blancos in a commanding position ahead of the return match at the Bernabeu next week.

Earlier, there was a five-goal thriller in Germany where another away win was recorded, this time it was Monaco who pipped Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

