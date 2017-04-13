Photo: Daily News

Suspected drug kingpin Ally Khatibu Haji alias Shkuba in court.

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has granted a request to extradite Ally Khatibu Haji alias Shkuba, rated the most wanted drug kingpin, to the United States where he faces trial related to trafficking dangerous narcotics.

Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha further told the court that the respondents in the extradition case would be remanded awaiting consent from the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs to let them travel to America.

However, his order is qualified - because the respondent's could, within 15 days, file an appeal to object the court order. The magistrate had granted the order in relation to the requirements of the country's Extradition Act.

"Important matters for extradition include whether the offences is an extradition offence, whether Tanzania is an extradition country, supporting documents are filed in court and authenticated.

If the facts are established in favour of the application order, committal should be granted," observed Magistrate Mkeha. Shikuba will be extradited along his co-suspects: Idd Salehe Mfuru and Mr Lwitiko Samson Adam are wanted. The application was presented by Principal State Attorney Edwin Kakolaki assisted by Veronica Matikila.

Mr Kakolali had submitted earlier that the three should be extradited on the strength of the formal request by the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs made under section 5(1) of the extradition Act Cap 368 Revised Edition 2002.

The respondents were presented by Mr Majura Magafu, Mr Hudson Ndusyepo and Mr Adinani Chitale asked for a time so as to pass through documents produced in order to prepare their defense.

Shikuba, 44, is considered one of the most powerful and influential drug barons in Tanzania. He is said to be the leader of a cartel operating principally in East Africa but with a reach as far as China, Brazil, Canada, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

He was charged in 2014 in Lindi for trafficking 210 kilos of heroin worth around Sh10 billion; police seized the drugs in Lindi in January 2012 and have linked him with the haul.

Shikuba reportedly fled to South Africa the same day the drugs were seized and has since been in hiding. He was arrested at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) after Twoyear of an intensive manhunt.