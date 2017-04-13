11 April 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dj Stavo's 'The Journey' Video Goes Viral

REGIONALLY acclaimed entertainer DJ Stavo (real name Steven Sanders) is really a man on mission and his long musical journey is bearing fruits.

The Midlands born star's latest video for the song The Journey which was released yesterday has gone viral.

The video has since attained just over 51 00 views on YouTube.

It features the inimitable voice of former Big Brother housemate Roki, the song's instrumentation is well coordinated and Roki's silky voice put the icing on the cake.

The song is in itself a soulful journey of sweetness to one's ears.

DJ Stavo has proved to be a perfectionist when it comes to the production of his videos. In his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa , they also came up with a five star video. The popular wheel-spinner and music producer has successfully managed to export Zimbabwean music to the international stage

The video will soon be available on MTV Base and Trace and other continental music channels

The video for The Journey was in South Africa. It also features South Africa top actress Zola Nombona of famous television series Lockdown and Z'Bondiwe.

Captured in the video are stunning desert scenes and a night sky scrapper scene of Johannesburg. Uprooted Media team, the crew that is behind the hottest videos on the continent is the one behind the high budget visual production.

