Photo: Daily News

Tanzanian legislators in parliament.

Dodoma — Home Affairs Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba has rubbished claims circulating on social media that there are 11 MPs who have been enlisted for kidnapping or torture, saying they were baseless and should be ignored.

Nchemba also broke his silence regarding rising abductions in the country, urging lawmakers to allow security organs conduct their investigations without political pressure or interference.

Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, Mr Nchemba was reacting to concerns raised by backbenchers over government's silence amid public outrage over kidnapping incidents, the latest involving four local artists, including rapper Ibrahim Mussa a.k.a. Roma Mkatoliki.

The lawmakers claimed that people, including the MPs were no longer safe amid allegations that there were clandestine operations by a section of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS) and demanded government's statement on the vice.

Minister Nchemba told the House that he resisted issuing comments apparently for technical reasons. "A very important thing for Home Affairs Minister is that I cannot make any statement before my instruments have availed me with what to say," Mr Nchemba said.

He added: "The system of working in these organs is that the minister must give security organs the opportunity to do their job, for people to get justice.

" The Minister said that security organs were supposed to perform their duties according to the laws and regulations governing their work and not per the minister's own perceptions or interests.

"They must work according to the laws; they should work for national interest, and not for the minister's interest or the minister's private issues," he stressed.