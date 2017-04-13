Photo: Diana Ngila/The Nation

British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey.

The British government has advised its nationals in Kenya to avoid large gatherings during the electioneering period, in a travel warning updated on Wednesday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised British citizens living in Kenya to be vigilant as aspirants compete for slots during party nominations.

"Rallies and protests may take place during primaries and in the lead up to, during and after elections.

"You should take care in public places where people gather, and exercise a heightened level of vigilance," the FCO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom has previously advised its nationals against all but essential travel to north eastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera as well as Eastleigh in Nairobi.

POTENTIAL VIOLENCE

It also lists Lamu County (except Lamu and Manda islands) and some parts of Tana-River County, north of the river, as places British nationals should not go unless it is essential to do so.

The new advice does not list any new specific areas to be avoided by the British but generally warns of potential for violence as political aspirants on various seats seek to eliminate each other in party primaries.

Most political parties are scheduled to hold their nominations from between 13th and 26th of this month, ahead of the deadline by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to submit names of candidates by end of May.

In the past, primaries have been rocked with violence as goons disrupt or protest perceived irregularities.

In 2007 and 2013, chaos erupted in most strongholds for parties.

US WARNING

And still in 2007, 1113 people were killed in post-election violence while 600,000 were displaced from their homes.

The UK which sees an average of 100,000 of its nationals visit Kenya for safari becomes the second significant tourist source to warn nationals of possible violence in Kenya elections.

Last week, the US State Department warned Americans in Kenya to avoid political gatherings saying they are potential violent hotspots or targets of terror groups.

"You should avoid areas of gatherings, protests and demonstrations, and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of any such events," the Department said in a notice published on April 7.

"Rallies, demonstrations, and protests may occur with little notice and even those intended to be peaceful can escalate into violence. As with all large events, there is also the opportunity for criminal elements or terrorists to target participants and visitors," it said.

The US notice expires three weeks after the General Election in August.