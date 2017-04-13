Kenya: Door Open for Gor Mahia Players, Says Okumbi

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi says he is still willing to work with Gor Mahia players despite the club declining to release them for national duty.

Okumbi had called five Gor players namely, Boniface Oluoch, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna for an international friendly against Malawi.

The match will at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Tuesday. The Flames are expected in the country on Saturday.

Said Okumbi: "We would have liked to have the (Gor Mahia) players for the Malawi match.

"Unfortunately the club is not obliged to release players to us outside of the Fifa window.

"Having said that, football is a team sport and it is our belief that the 11 or so who will be selected to do duty for Kenya come Tuesday will do the country proud."

Okumbi has since called up Brian Birgen, Victor Majis, Zeka Wakoli, Victor Ogedo, Shami Mwinyi, Ian Otieno and James Saruni.

CALM FEARS

Okumbi's assertions calms fears that Gor Mahia players could be snubbed from call ups for next year's Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

The biennial 16-team football competition which is a strict preserve of home-based players, will be hosted by Kenya next year.

The local-based player were called to camp in Machakos on Monday and will be released today to join their clubs for league duty.

They will return to camp on Monday a day before they take on the Flames in Machakos.

Football Kenya Federation has said that Harambee Stars will play a friendly game each month as they prepare for the African tournament.

Kenya have never qualified for the championship before.