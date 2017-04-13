Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside 60 Billion/ - for Village Grant Pledges

Dodoma — The government has allocated 60bn/- in the next financial year, to fulfil President John Magufuli's pledge of availing 50m/- per village, meant to empower several groups including youth and women.

This was revealed by the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, in Parliament yesterday, while responding to queries by Members of Parliament (MPs), who sought to know when the government will release the funds to villages.

Dr Mpango said that the process to release the funds, promised by Dr Magufuli during the 2015 general election campaigns, had reached a good stage, saying his ministry will soon table the matter before the cabinet for approval.

"The government has conducted feasibility studies and we prepared a procedure to release the money to villages," Dr Mpango told Parliament.

He noted that the government was keen to avoid a recurrence of shortcomings that derailed a similar public empowering drive by the Fourth Phase Government under President Jakaya Kikwete.

"Many weaknesses were observed such as: There were targeted groups that were not registered, funds failing to reach beneficiaries, lack of entrepreneurial skills, nonexistence of microfinance law and its regulations and poor monitoring system.

"Hence, there is need to rectify these shortcomings first, so that it is not viewed as if these funds are dished out as gifts, this is very important," the Finance Minister said. He added, "We have prepared a cabinet paper so that the government can make official decisions before disbursing the funds to villages.

" The government recently said it has resolved to channel the money through the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) that will closely work with the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government.

The government's cautious approach stems from the failure of President Kikwete's Empowerment Fund, known as JK's billions, to bring about the envisaged regional economic empowerment impact. Dr Mpango also insisted that the country was making great economic stride, allaying fears that the reported growth was not reflected in the living standards of most Tanzanians.

"It is indisputable that Tanzania's economy is growing, numbers don't lie. Look at the world economic database statistics, IMF statistics, National Bureau of Statistics they're all obvious.

In Africa, Tanzania is among top five countries, whose economies are growing rapidly. "Only yesterday, the World Bank released a statement saying Tanzania is the leading growing economy in the East African Community (EAC).

There is no debate about this," Dr Mpango stated. But, the Minister conceded that the quality of growth was yet to reach where most Tanzanians would have wanted it to be and attributed it to poor performance of the agricultural sector, which employs over 85 per cent, noting that the sector was growing at a slow pace.

"We all know that the reason is that our agriculture still relies on rainfall, but also, there is still low investment in the sector," he noted.

Dr Mpango said the country was still witnessing positive changes in the standard of life due to growth of other key sectors.