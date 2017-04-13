Kenya: Concentrate in 15s Game, Ex-RFU Boss Advises Kenya

Former World Cup winner Jason Leonard has advised Kenya not to lose sight of developing 15s rugby.Leonard, who was in the England 2003 World Cup winning team and is also the former England Rugby Football Union President, acknowledged Kenya's prowess at the World Sevens Series but noted that the game's development worldwide is driven by the 15s version.

Leonard said that Kenya had the potential of producing world class players capable of taking the country to the 15s World Cup after missing the 2015 World Cup finals by a whisker.

Unlike sevens version that mainly depend on fitness, 15s was more dynamic with tackling and passing from good front rows, second rows, back rows and backs, said Leonard, who holds a record 114 appearances for England.

Leonard, who was accompanied by Nick Hailey, the British High Commissioner to Kenya and Jackson Ole Sapit, Archbishop, Anglican Church of Kenya, was speaking on Wednesday during the official launch of the Kings Rugby Development Academy (KRDA) at Hillcrest.

Also in attendance were Stuart McGreevy and his son James, who started the academy in May last year with the help of Old Ruts Rugby Club from England.

The academy that has 250 children aged between six and 16, all drawn from Kibera, runs every weekend.

"It goes without saying that Kenya has reached Sevens World Cup semi-finals twice besides winning Singapore Sevens, a leg in the World Series," Leonard said.

"But I am trying to imagine the interest that could have been created if Kenya qualified for the 2015 World Cup."

Leonard praised KRDA initiative saying it's through such programs that Kenya will in future have a strong base for both women and men's national teams.

Kenya failed to qualify for the 2015 Rugby World Cup that was held in Great Britain on point difference after it lost to Zimbabwe 28-10 during the Africa qualifiers.

The results saw Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe tie on 10 points each but its Namibia who sailed through on better points difference. Kenya only needed a bonus point from the Zimbabwe match.

"By getting that close, it shows that there is enormous talent and that Kenya was doing something right that time," said Leonard.