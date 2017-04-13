South Africa: 4 Useful Facts About E.TV's Hottest New TV Show!

Photo: eTV

The cast of Harvest.

From the creators of Scandal! comes e.tv's hot new drama series, Harvest .

"Harvest is the first of its kind on e.tv and it's one we're sure is going to keep our viewers captivated - and generate plenty of debate," says Managing Director for e.tv, Marlon Davids.

Here are 4 things you need to know:

1. What it's about

Based on the premise of three strong women in a 'man's world', Harvest covers all the aspects of family, love and betrayal in a cutthroat illegal business sector.

The explosive drama series, follows the story of three women, Celia, Clementine and Tshepiso who are forced to take over an illegal business when their husbands are tragically murdered. The wives (now Widows) have to continue running the illegal business, which is under the guise of a global frozen foods empire.

2. When and where

The drama will premiere on Monday, 1 May at 21:30 on e.tv and eHD.

3. Meet the main cast

Celia (Masasa Mbageni)

The Anti-Hero and CEO: Celia Mahlamvu Jele (30s) was born in the Eastern Cape. She's feisty, and in her youth, crossed many lines that she kept from her husband in order to keep the family afloat. She bribed cops, slept with criminals and did whatever she had to, to keep the wheels turning. It was worth it - or so she thought - because it meant Mandla, her husband, got his MBA, and then with the help of some unlikely friends, they built an international business.

Clementine (Vatiswa Ndara)

Clementine Mfona (40s) is an opinionated, strong-willed woman, set in her ways, and capable of bearing long grudges. Her hard exterior hides a loving heart, though. She's based in the Eastern Cape and though she appears to be 'just a farm girl', she's hard as nails with a wry sense of humour and a vicious and violent past. Clementine is Celia's closest ally, but if she can be turned against her, she will become her greatest enemy.

Tshepiso (Khanya Mkangisa)

Tshepiso Ndlovu is in her 20'S. She's the gorgeous trophy wife whose grief for her husband, and realisation of her own lack of independence, nearly leads to her death. A startling realisation makes her fight for her place amongst the new business partners in an attempt to hold onto her husband's legacy. She doesn't know she's been lied to, and what the business is truly about - and Celia keeps it that way by putting her in charge of CSI.

Richard (Muzi Mathebula)

Charming, strong, sensual, muscular and dangerous, Richard's not a family man, but has a failed marriage and an estranged son. He has known Celia, and her deceased husband, for a long time. He enters our series as a mysterious force of destruction, but as time passes, we learn how he fits into the puzzle of everyone's lives, why he has come for revenge, and what he truly loves and desires.

Lizzie (Petronella Tshuma)

Lizzy is an enigma. She has a chameleon-like personality, but harbours a secret that drives her violent, erratic and dangerously crazy behaviour. She cons her way into the business, becoming the daughter Celia never had, but always there for one plan: revenge. When she realises Celia's regrets, can Lizzie ever forgive? Or see how similar she and Celia truly are?

4. Meet the supporting cast

Ndoni (Anathi Seyisi)

Celia's sexy and beautiful 18-year-old daughter is a wild child. Mandla may have been a lousy husband, but he was an amazing father, and he and Ndoniyamanzi had a great relationship. Conversely, her relationship with her mother was terrible and Mandla's death, coupled with Celia's inability to connect to Ndoni, triggers a spiral of vulnerability that leads to self-destruction which leads to a terrifying journey for Ndoniyamanzi.

Mandla (Mutodi Neshehe)

Mandla (40's) is Ndoni's father and Celia's husband. He comes across as a kind and genial man, but this masks his dark and complex inner world. Even though there seems to be nothing hard about this man, he's the hardest of them all. A great father, a great CEO - but a lousy husband- whose primary concern is himself.

Zimba (Simphiwe Mini)

Zimba is a good man, who met Clementine while working on the border of Swaziland. He fell for her and accepted her two young boys as his own. He's the base that brings her calm, happiness and joy. A truly great husband and man.

Mxolisi (Nat Rambulana)

Mxolisi is Tshepiso's husband. Mxolisi's first marriage was terrible. He was pushed, prodded and forced to become the man he was, and became highly resentful and angry towards his wife. When he met Tshepiso, he saw pure potential, and someone who loved him unreservedly.

Thabiso (Kagiso Modupe)

Thabiso Kitana (30s) is a good looking, but rough, ikasi, man who is tough as nails, and bad as they come. He runs an unorthodox rehab program, with a twist. He is often in trouble with the police, and has a casual relationship with the law, but in his heart is a good man, driven by revenge and self-hate.

Source: Supplied