12 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mbalula's Birthday Tweet to Zuma 'Buying Face' - Twitter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula used Twitter to wish President Jacob Zuma a happy 75th birthday on Wednesday.

"A HBD to the Robben Island prisoner, a freedom fighter, a liberators of our people, the President of the Republic of South Africa," he wrote.

Some Twitter users continued to wish Zuma happy birthday, while others rejected the gesture as flattery, "buying face", and "kissing ass".

Here are some of the replies:

"Buying face" - Mpho (@Mpho1286)

"@bontsbonts05 @MbalulaFikile at the expense of his soul and moral compass? Mbalula has so much potential really pains us to see him selling his soul" -- Mpho (@Mpho1286)

"@MbalulaFikile only useless or peole who r gaining something from zuma wil say happy birthday stop pretending for da sake of your job sonny" - ALPHH (@alph80) April 12, 2017

"Scared you going to get reshuffled I see??????" - Kerwin Clifford (@kerwinclifford)

"Kissing ass so early in the morning are we?" - Francoise van Rheede (@francoise101)

"Wolf singing for his supper,*pathetic*" Futhie (@futhie_n)

Others used the platform to wish former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan well, as he shares a birthday with Zuma.

"@MbalulaFikile Happy Birthday @pravingordhan May you enjoy your day & see many more years to come Hip hip hoooooray" -- Mile_Mila (@Vumivstar)

"Happy birthday Mr Honourable @pravingordhan,the tsotsi will get his from his puppet like the one just did" -- Zwelethu Khali (@zwelethu_khali)

"Happy birth day to Mr pravin Gordhan the hero of our Nation who refused to be bought by the #Guptas, may God bless you"-- Scott Keezy (@ScottKeezy).

News24

South Africa

University Dropout Uses Tuckshop Money to Finally Complete Studies

It cost Mervin Chetty R280 to open a tuck shop in his mother's kitchen that would eventually go on to pay for his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.