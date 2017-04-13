Police Minister Fikile Mbalula used Twitter to wish President Jacob Zuma a happy 75th birthday on Wednesday.

"A HBD to the Robben Island prisoner, a freedom fighter, a liberators of our people, the President of the Republic of South Africa," he wrote.

Some Twitter users continued to wish Zuma happy birthday, while others rejected the gesture as flattery, "buying face", and "kissing ass".

Here are some of the replies:

"Buying face" - Mpho (@Mpho1286)

"@bontsbonts05 @MbalulaFikile at the expense of his soul and moral compass? Mbalula has so much potential really pains us to see him selling his soul" -- Mpho (@Mpho1286)

"@MbalulaFikile only useless or peole who r gaining something from zuma wil say happy birthday stop pretending for da sake of your job sonny" - ALPHH (@alph80) April 12, 2017

"Scared you going to get reshuffled I see??????" - Kerwin Clifford (@kerwinclifford)

"Kissing ass so early in the morning are we?" - Francoise van Rheede (@francoise101)

"Wolf singing for his supper,*pathetic*" Futhie (@futhie_n)

Others used the platform to wish former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan well, as he shares a birthday with Zuma.

"@MbalulaFikile Happy Birthday @pravingordhan May you enjoy your day & see many more years to come Hip hip hoooooray" -- Mile_Mila (@Vumivstar)

"Happy birthday Mr Honourable @pravingordhan,the tsotsi will get his from his puppet like the one just did" -- Zwelethu Khali (@zwelethu_khali)

"Happy birth day to Mr pravin Gordhan the hero of our Nation who refused to be bought by the #Guptas, may God bless you"-- Scott Keezy (@ScottKeezy).

