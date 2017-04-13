12 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

East Africa: Hope for Kenyans Jailed in South Sudan As Court Overturns Life Sentence

Photo: The Nation
Mr Jacob Munialo and his wife Terry Munialo look at their son Antony Keya Munialo's photograph. Keya is one of the four Kenyans jailed in South Sudan (file photo).
By Joseph Oduha

AFRICA REVIEW

South Sudan's Court of Appeal has overturned the life sentence handed last year to 16 persons over corruption charges.

The 16, who include four Kenyans, former South Sudan government workers among them top presidential aides and a Central Bank employee were accused of aiding the loss of more than $14 million and another 30 million South Sudanese pounds ($4.93 million).

The money was allegedly withdrawn from the bank and more stolen from the Office of the President.

The officials were sentenced in June last year, after the presiding judge Ladu Armenio found them guilty of forging signatures including that of President Salva Kiir, the army Chief of Staff and other government officials.

The charges read out to the accused include alleged involvement in forgery, fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government, money laundering and terrorism financing which, according to the prosecution resulted in the loss of the money.

MISSING INFORMATION

In handing the sentence, the judge said all 16 faced equal charges against them.

The South Sudan High Court determined that the incidents were committed during the civil war between 2013 and 2015.

This week on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal ruled out the sentence and referred it back to the High Court in Juba.

Kur Lual, one of the defence lawyers for the convicted officials said that some information to justify the sentencing was missing.

The convicted include former security officer in the Office of the President John Agou Wuoi, former executive director Mayen Wol and former chief administrator Yel Luol.

THE KENYANS

The Kenyans, who worked at Click Technologies Ltd in South Sudan are Antony Mwadime, Ravi Ghaghda, Boniface Muriuki and Antony Keya.

South Sudan has been ranked among the top corrupt countries in the region, according to Transparency International.

Last year, Enough Project released a report detailing how South Sudanese leaders were looting the country's resources at the expense of innocent civilians.

