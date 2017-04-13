Liberia: Farmer Stresses Need for Storage Facility At New Market

A local farmer has told the Daily Observer that the lack of storage facility at the newly inaugurated farmers' market in Monrovia will seriously affect the income of participating farmers.

President Sirleaf and Commerce Minister Axel Addy view produce at the market.

Samuel Zuwu, chairman of the Fuamah District Multi-Purpose Cooperative in the Bong Mines Community, made the disclosure to this newspaper in an exclusive interview in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Last Saturday, authorities at the Ministry of Commerce opened the Farmers' Market to give Liberian farmers access to increased income opportunities, especially those trading in vegetables and a variety of fruits. The market is located at the Nancy B. Doe, Jorpkeh Town General Market in Sinkor.

The market provides the opportunity for interested farmers to sell their produce on the second and last Saturday of every month, according to Andrew Paegar, Deputy Commerce Minister for Administration and Small Business.

Meanwhile, Samuel Zawu expressed appreciation to government for establishing the market.

Mr. Zawu underscored the need to install a storage facility at the site to prevent rapid spoilage and prolong the table value of farmers' produce such as vegetables and fruits.

"We hail this development by the government to construct a market, but we cannot increase income without a storage facility because farmers will continue to lose profits from their labor because of lack of storage for highly perishable produce," he said.

Mr. Zawu also said that he wants government to prioritize mechanized agriculture to increase production in the sector.

"There is a need for our government to consider mechanized farming to increase food production, because we believe that Liberian farmers cannot continue to produce food manually to attain self-sufficiency," he said.