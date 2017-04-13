Namibia: SONA 2017 - Airport Deal Back On

Photo: Hage Geingob/Facebook

GOVERNMENT has restarted a "transparent and cheaper" tender process for the construction of the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while officials implicated in alleged irregularities surrounding the oil storage facility will be charged.

President Hage Geingob said this yesterday when he answered questions in parliament after delivering his state of the nation address, of which the whole session lasted more than three hours.

During the speech, Geingob broadly touched on various issues and challenges affecting and afflicting various sectors of society - including the economy, education, land, transparency, corruption and the progress of state programmes.

Government triumphed in the Supreme Court court case last month when its appeal of a High Court judgement in favour of a Chinese contractor, Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group), over the upgrade and rehabilitation tender of the Hosea Kutako airport was successful. The Supreme Court had declared the tender award to the Chinese company unlawful, and set it aside.

"Despite the urgent need to upgrade the airport, we did not hesitate to seek the cancellation of the tender due to irregularities," he stated.

Until yesterday, there had been no official government statement on whether the tender would be readvertised, or whether it had been shelved, considering the financial constraints facing government.

"The Supreme Court's decision to set the tender award aside enabled us to restart a transparent, cost-sensitive procurement process," Geingob said.

The airport works contract has been supported by several senior officials in Geingob's Cabinet, including attorney general Sacky Shanghala, works minister Alpheus !Naruseb and works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann.

The President also said an investigation into various aspects of the national oil storage facility contract, the cost of which has ballooned from N$3,7 billion in 2014 to N$5,5 billion, was underway, and that it showed that government was serious about fighting corruption.

"If government was not serious about fighting corruption, investigations into alleged irregularities at the oil storage facility would not have been initiated," he noted.

The oil storage facility's construction contract continues to be divisive as top government officials have been passing the buck over who should be held accountable for allowing costs to escalate dramatically to N$5,5 billion.

And at the centre of the saga stands Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, National Planning Commission minister Tom Alweendo, National Planning Commission permanent secretary Leevi Hungamo and former energy ministry's permanent secretary, Kahijoro Kahuure.

DTA president McHenry Venaani asked whether Geingob would take any action against the officials responsible for both the airport and storage facility debacles.

Geingob did not provide a clear answer, aside from hinting that people should be thankful that he intervened in the matter. He said officials would be charged, but did not specify in relation to which contract controversy.

The President did not want to comment about the troubles at the SME Bank, which is embroiled in a takeover saga between former executives and the Bank of Namibia over a controversial N$200 million investment in South Africa.

"While we cannot comment in detail on the matter [of action against the SME Bank], because it is sub judice, government did not intervene to stop actions taken by the Bank of Namibia against the SME Bank," he said.

The President also addressed concerns over tax evasion and money laundering.

"The Ministry of Finance initiated an investigation into alleged tax evasion, where a 'friend' of the President is implicated. If the President was not serious about fighting corruption, why did he not intervene to protect his so-called "friend" from arrest?" Geingob asked.

He said his government believed that the law must be allowed to take its course without fear or favour, and that he never called anybody to stop the arrest of his associate Jack Huang, who has been implicated in money laundering.

Venaani said although this year's state of the nation address was better than those in the past, Geingob had failed to answer burning questions.

He said Geingob still failed to answer questions on accountability by those involved in corrupt actions. It was also not enough to say a tender was cancelled or legal action was taken if no one was held accountable.

The opposition leader added that the President had not answered the very important question of unemployment.

"Yes, it is not the job of government to create employment, but it is their job to create policies that will ensure job creation," he said.

Commenting on Geingob's statement on the 'Namibian House' being stable, Venaani said he did not fully agree.

"Namibia is stable, but we can do more," he remarked.

One of the questions which he said the President also avoided was that of what his office was doing to cut costs.

Venaani said government was only cutting on programmes which were needed by the public, but not on luxuries such as spending millions on furniture and VIP protection.