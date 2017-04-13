Uganda: I Am Tired of City Hall Court - Lukwago

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

On duty. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrives for a council meeting at City Hall in Kampala (file photo).

Kampala — Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has tasked the judiciary to relocate the City Hall Court from KCCA premises asserting that he is constrained by its presence.

Mr Lukwago revealed this yesterday during the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court Open day that was aimed at strengthening judicial integrity in the eyes of the masses.

"... we have always made attempts at seeking for the relocation of that court as it has become a problem. The masses have started associating that court with KCCA. As there are number of activities done there that violate the human rights," Mr Lukwago said.

He explained that the law enforcement officers always dump people and their property at that court crowding the place and while seated in his (Lukwago) office, he overhears the aggrieved parties complaining that they have extorted a lot of money from them.

"... it is really against the laws for the court to share premises with KCCA whose law enforcement officer's arrest people and bring them directly at premises for trial. There is need for separation of roles and powers," he said.

He said the City Hall court is congesting the rooms that are meant to be part of his office. "That court was squeezed in the Lord Mayor's parlour, we need that space to house other institutional activities," Mr Lukwago said, adding: "Sometimes people who come in to attend court bump into my offices which is disturbing. It is the primary obligation of the judiciary to find proper space for that court," he said.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe said as the judiciary they are trying to provide services,

"... KCCA said they want a court because they have these specialised claims of enforcement of by-laws. So we put a magistrate there. But, now the Lord Mayor is no longer interested, he wants us to take away our magistrate," Justice Katureebe said, adding "... these are inevitable problems, we shall put measures in place and where problems come up, we shall deal with them."

Justice Katureebe also stated that he has been getting demands asking him to move courts to the prisons and hold trials from there. He said indeed the as the Chief Justice, he has powers to designate any building in the interest of justice for a trial of a particular case or cases but, it must answer a constitutional mandate of a public trial.

"The CJ must first of all be satisfied that if a trial is held in a prison there can be a safe public trial as mandated by the Constitution. These are things that we must address, it is not as simple as it is made out sometimes. The Constitution must be respected," he said.