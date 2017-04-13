13 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Nigeria: Security Thwarts Boko Haram Plans to Attack Embassies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian security officials say they have thwarted a plan by terror group Boko Haram to attack the British and U.S. embassies in the capital.

Nigeria's Department of State Services says it arrested five Boko Haram members who plotted the attack late last month.

"The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other Western interests in Abuja," authorities said in an emailed statement.

The DSS said a 20-year-old Boko Haram member arrested in the northeastern state of Yobe on March 22 confessed details of the planned attack. Five other suspected Islamist militants were arrested March 25 and 26 in Benue state.

Following the announcement, the British government expressed its gratitude for the support of Nigerian security officials.

"We are in regular contact with the Nigerian security authorities concerning potential threats to UK interests in Nigeria," according to a statement released Wednesday.

The U.S. embassy declined to comment on the situation. The State Department issued an updated travel warning to Nigeria April 5, warning that Boko Haram militants had targeted government installations and other venues in the past.

Boko Haram has killed at least 18,000 people since its insurgency began in 2009. It is not known how many Nigerian soldiers and civilians who fought alongside them have lost their lives.

Nigeria

Nigeria Re-Elected 45th Time As Chair, UN Peacekeeping Committee

Nigeria has been re-elected, for the 45th time, to chair the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, regarded… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.