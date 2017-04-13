Zambia: ICC World Cricket League - Nigeria Bowls Out Zambia

Nigeria national cricket team on Tuesday recorded another victory at the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Africa Region Qualifiers. Nigeria defeated Zambia by 3 wickets with 77 balls to spare.

Zambia batted first and scored 152 runs all out in 42.5 overs. It was a target that seemed safe for the Zambians given the build up to this match that meant so much to both sides. Gladson Gandela 27, recorded the highest number of runs for the batting side as the Nigerians attacked on the crest ceaselessly. H Patel and J Chinunga scored 22 and 20 runs respectively for the Zambians. The innings ended with the Southern African country scoring 152 all out.

A S Abioye continued his fine form in the series as he took 4 wickets for Nigeria.

In the second innings, Sulaimon Runsewe scored 36 runs before he was run out. C N Onwuzulike 30 also put up a good showing with Ayannaike, Adedeji and Olympio supporting with impressive performances. Nigeria reached the target of 153 with 77 balls to spare.

The Nigerian team will clash with their Botswana counterparts today in their last match of the series. The country's chances of qualification are slim given the fairy tale run of the Ghanaians in the tournament.