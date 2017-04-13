13 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Zambia: ICC World Cricket League - Nigeria Bowls Out Zambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria national cricket team on Tuesday recorded another victory at the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Africa Region Qualifiers. Nigeria defeated Zambia by 3 wickets with 77 balls to spare.

Zambia batted first and scored 152 runs all out in 42.5 overs. It was a target that seemed safe for the Zambians given the build up to this match that meant so much to both sides. Gladson Gandela 27, recorded the highest number of runs for the batting side as the Nigerians attacked on the crest ceaselessly. H Patel and J Chinunga scored 22 and 20 runs respectively for the Zambians. The innings ended with the Southern African country scoring 152 all out.

A S Abioye continued his fine form in the series as he took 4 wickets for Nigeria.

In the second innings, Sulaimon Runsewe scored 36 runs before he was run out. C N Onwuzulike 30 also put up a good showing with Ayannaike, Adedeji and Olympio supporting with impressive performances. Nigeria reached the target of 153 with 77 balls to spare.

The Nigerian team will clash with their Botswana counterparts today in their last match of the series. The country's chances of qualification are slim given the fairy tale run of the Ghanaians in the tournament.

Zambia

Opposition Leader Charged with Treason

Zambia’s outspoken opposition leader has been charged with treason after allegedly blocking the president's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.