Uganda: NMG Journalists Win Big At ACME Awards

Kampala — Seventeen Nation Media Group journalists were among those honored during this year's African Centre for Media Excellence Awards.

The awards spread across twenty categories celebrate exceptional journalism.

Among the seventeen who won awards are, Mark K Muhumuza, Edgar Batte, Chrisogon Atukwasize, Alex Esagala, Ivan Ssenabulya, and Andrew Bagala for his investigative story; masked police goons named, faces revealed.

Frederic Musisi, Ivan Ssenabulya [KFM], Sam Mpoza, Francis Mugerwa, Patience Ahimbisibwe were runners-up for business, economy and finances, political reporting, Justice, Law and order, local reporting, and photo journalism respectively.

Rachael Mabala, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Gillian Nantume, Makhatum Muziransa[Daily Monitor], Agnes Nandutu and Raymond Mujuni [NTV], also received an honorable mention for photo journalism, national, News reporting, explanatory and feature writing respectively.

More than 200 people congregated at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday April 12 to celebrate exceptional reporting at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 gala night.

A programme of African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), the Uganda National Journalism Awards represents a pinnacle of achievement for Ugandan journalists by showcasing their outstanding work. The awards, for which core funding was provided by the Democratic Governance Facility, are a platform on which first-rate, agenda-setting journalism in Uganda is heralded.

A total of 307 entries by over 150 journalists were entered for competition in 20 reporting categories. A panel of 12 expert judges from the academia, public communications and the media assessed each story on the basis of reporting accuracy, writing, reporting rigour, analysis, relevance and enterprise.

The chief judge of the panel of judges, Dr George Lugalambi, urged editors to provide editorial guidance to reporters and asked reporters to borrow or appropriate the criteria of integrating facts with interpretation and explaining to get solid stories that can meet the standards of good journalism.

"There need for evidence-based reporting, we need consistent guidance and editorial support besides coaching, training and mentoring to enable journalists deliver compelling and solid stories," he said.

He called for accuracy in reporting, comprehensiveness, compelling and solid storytelling, originality and enterprise in reporting, and journalism that offers insight, analysis and in depth examination of issues of public concern.

Dr Lugalambi disclosed that one of the most gratifying things about this year's competition was the increase in entries by up country journalists.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Bank of Uganda's deputy governor Dr Louis Kasekende, called for all journalists to aspire to meet the measures against which the entries to the awards were judged.

Dr Louis Kasekende urged journalists to be objective and go an extra mile to report about economy and business, treasury bills and bonds and help the public take right decisions on where to invest and how to invest.

"The government recently passed a policy 'Buy Uganda, build Uganda' and nobody has reported on this, let us strive to do good analysis of relevant issues and go beyond merely telling facts ," he said.

For Bagala who won the investigative category with the story; masked police goons named, faces revealed, the awards were the motivation and that he is going to aspire to great heights.

"Now I am challenged, even more, to produce work that is up to a certain standard," said Bagala.