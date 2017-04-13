Uganda: ACME Awards - the Independent's Musoke Is Uganda's Best Feature Writer

The Independent's Ronald Musoke has scooped yet another feature writing accolade at the annual Uganda National Journalism Awards.
Musoke's story Massacre on Masaka road saw him recognized as best features writer at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 held in Kampala on Wednesday night. The award is granted to the feature treatment of any human interest, lifestyle or news topic.
Musoke, one of five The Independent journalists nominated in various categories for the 2017 awards, received a cash prize of Sh2.5 million, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate. He also won another Sh1m as runner up in the Education category awards, for his "Rethinking science teaching at O-Level" series.
The awards ceremony at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala had Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, as chief guest.
Last year, Musoke scooped the overall top prize - Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism- and the 2016 Best Feature Story.
Solomon Serwanjja of NBS TV scooped this year's top journalism prize.
The annual awards, organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) with support from the Democratic Governance Facility and Hivos, "celebrate and promote in-depth and enterprising journalism that informs public debate and holds the powerful to account."
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Winners of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017. A full report on the Awards gala to be published soon.
Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism
Winner - Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television
Runner-up - Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The Observer
Agriculture reporting
Winner Ms Immaculate Amony, Radio WaReaping big from fish farming
Runner-up Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverSeries on the history and evolution of the National Agricultural Advisory Services
Honourable mention Ronald Kato, Urban TelevisionThe fall of Masaka Cooperative Union
Arts and culture reporting
Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionWakaliwood, Uganda's rudimentary answer to Hollywood (series)
Runner-up Mr Andrew Kaggwa, The ObserverBuganda's lost sounds (series)
Honourable mention Ms Agnes Eriosi Nantaba, The IndependentMoney and campaign songs
Business, finance and economic reporting
Winner Mr Isaac Khisa, The IndependentFishing in the dark on Lake Victoria
Runner-up Mr Mark Keith Muhumuza & Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorTanga pipeline to take more than just oil to sea
Honourable mention Mr Mark Keith MuhumuzaDebt: Has Uganda mortgaged its oil with increased borrowing?
Data journalism
Winner Mr Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily MonitorIllegal wildlife trade a thorn in tourism
Editorial cartooning
Winner Mr Chrisogon Atukwasize, Daily Monitor
Education reporting
Winner Mr Conan Businge New VisionSurging free education numbers fail learning quality
Runner-up Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentRethinking science teaching at O-Level (series)
Honourable mention Ms Agness Nandutu, NTV UgandaSeries on education challenges in Mbale and Bududa districts
Energy, oil, gas and mining reporting
Winner Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverThe untold story of oil (series)
Runner-up Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentThe Karuma, Isimba dams saga
Honourable mention Mr Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio NetworkFrom waste to resource: The role of biomass in Uganda's energy mix
Environment reporting
Winner Mr John Masaba, New VisionRwenzori suffers first pains of global warming
Runner-up Gerald Tenywa, New VisionPoisoned quietly on Lake Victoria
Honourable mention Mr Ronald Mugabe, New VisionThe war on plastics (series)
Explanatory reporting
Winner Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionThe dark world of drugs
Runner-up Mr Adante Okanya, Mr Edward Anyole & Mr Paul Busharizi, New VisionHow terrorists delivered death to 76 Ugandans
Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSilent voices of war
Features
Winner Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentMassacre on Masaka Road
Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Thomas Kitimbo, NBS TVBorn in captivity
Honourable mention Ms Gillian Nantume, Daily MonitorEvelyn Amony on reclaiming a lost life
Health reporting
Winner Mr Andrew Masinde, New VisionSeries on the dire state of Uganda's public ambulance system
Runner-up Ms Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New VisionSeries on combating the causes of diabetes
Honourable mention Ms Gloria Nakajubi, New VisionSeries on the challenge of treating Hepatitis B in Uganda
Justice, law and order reporting
Winner Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverTen years on, Industrial Court fails to dispense timely justice
Runner-up Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorSeries on the dilemma of mentally ill inmates
Honourable mention Mr John Semakula, New VisionFraudsters use courts to grab land
Investigative reporting
Winner Mr Andrew Bagala, Daily MonitorMasked police goons named, faces revealed
Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionKifeesi: Kampala's deadly thieves
Honourable mention Ms Clare Namanya & Mr Charles Etukuri, New VisionUgandan girls recount shocking tales from working abroad
Local reporting
Winner Mr Daniel Edyegu, New VisionCharcoal burning: A cancer eating Karamoja's future away
Runner-up Mr Francis Mugerwa, Daily MonitorCombating land grabbing in the oil-rich districts
Honourable mention Ms Hope Mafaranga, New VisionShe lost four children to a tribal conflict
AND
Mr EMar Okanokodi, Northern Uganda Media Club (NUMEC
Commemorating the 2003 Pajule massacre
Multimedia feature
Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionKabbo ka muwala: An artistic take on the thorny subject of immigration
Runner-up Ms Betty Amamukiror & Mr John Isingoma of Campus TimesIntersex dilemma: To have or not to have surgery
National news reporting - Broadcast
Winner Ms Anitah Muwanguzi, 104.1 Power FMSeries on the plight of teenage mothers
Runner-up Mr Joseph Sabiti, NBS TelevisionUnanswered questions on Aine
AND
Ms Joan Akello, 104.1 Power FM
Series on causes of high failure rates of Grade III teaching examinations
Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSeries on the Kasese crisis
National news reporting - Print
Winner Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentInside the Shs 1 trillion bailout
Runner-up Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverFour universities producing fake nurses
Honourable mention Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Daily MonitorGovernment officials fight over new cancer machine deal
Photojournalism
Winner Mr Alex Esagala, Daily Monitor
Runner-up Ms Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor
Honourable mention Ms Rachel Mabala, Daily Monitor
Political reporting
Winner Mr Gabriel Iguma & Mr Christopher Kayonga, WizArtsCampaign finance
AND
Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television
Government losing billions of shillings on MPs with pending election cases
Runner-up Mr Ian Ssenabulya, 93.3 KFMUganda's Electoral College voting system
Honourable mention Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentAmama Mbabazi's presidential petition
Sports reporting
Winner Mr Billy Rwothungeyo, New VisionHow Ugandans contribute to rich English Premier League footballers' salaries
Runner-up Mr Sam Mpoza, NTV UgandaOndupalaka FC: An example of the power of football
Honourable mention Mr Makhtum Muziransa, Daily MonitorWomen's football verses men's football: The differences and why they exist