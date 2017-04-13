Uganda: ACME Awards - the Independent's Musoke Is Uganda's Best Feature Writer

The Independent's Ronald Musoke has scooped yet another feature writing accolade at the annual Uganda National Journalism Awards.

Musoke's story Massacre on Masaka road saw him recognized as best features writer at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 held in Kampala on Wednesday night. The award is granted to the feature treatment of any human interest, lifestyle or news topic.

Musoke, one of five The Independent journalists nominated in various categories for the 2017 awards, received a cash prize of Sh2.5 million, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate. He also won another Sh1m as runner up in the Education category awards, for his "Rethinking science teaching at O-Level" series.

The awards ceremony at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala had Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, as chief guest.

Last year, Musoke scooped the overall top prize - Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism- and the 2016 Best Feature Story.

Solomon Serwanjja of NBS TV scooped this year's top journalism prize.

The annual awards, organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) with support from the Democratic Governance Facility and Hivos, "celebrate and promote in-depth and enterprising journalism that informs public debate and holds the powerful to account."

Features

Winner Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentMassacre on Masaka Road

Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Thomas Kitimbo, NBS TVBorn in captivity

Honourable mention Ms Gillian Nantume, Daily MonitorEvelyn Amony on reclaiming a lost life

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Winners of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017. A full report on the Awards gala to be published soon.

Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism

Winner - Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television

Runner-up - Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The Observer

Agriculture reporting

Winner Ms Immaculate Amony, Radio WaReaping big from fish farming

Runner-up Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverSeries on the history and evolution of the National Agricultural Advisory Services

Honourable mention Ronald Kato, Urban TelevisionThe fall of Masaka Cooperative Union

Arts and culture reporting

Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionWakaliwood, Uganda's rudimentary answer to Hollywood (series)

Runner-up Mr Andrew Kaggwa, The ObserverBuganda's lost sounds (series)

Honourable mention Ms Agnes Eriosi Nantaba, The IndependentMoney and campaign songs

Business, finance and economic reporting

Winner Mr Isaac Khisa, The IndependentFishing in the dark on Lake Victoria

Runner-up Mr Mark Keith Muhumuza & Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorTanga pipeline to take more than just oil to sea

Honourable mention Mr Mark Keith MuhumuzaDebt: Has Uganda mortgaged its oil with increased borrowing?

Data journalism

Winner Mr Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily MonitorIllegal wildlife trade a thorn in tourism

Editorial cartooning

Winner Mr Chrisogon Atukwasize, Daily Monitor

Education reporting

Winner Mr Conan Businge New VisionSurging free education numbers fail learning quality

Runner-up Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentRethinking science teaching at O-Level (series)

Honourable mention Ms Agness Nandutu, NTV UgandaSeries on education challenges in Mbale and Bududa districts

Energy, oil, gas and mining reporting

Winner Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverThe untold story of oil (series)

Runner-up Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentThe Karuma, Isimba dams saga

Honourable mention Mr Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio NetworkFrom waste to resource: The role of biomass in Uganda's energy mix

Environment reporting

Winner Mr John Masaba, New VisionRwenzori suffers first pains of global warming

Runner-up Gerald Tenywa, New VisionPoisoned quietly on Lake Victoria

Honourable mention Mr Ronald Mugabe, New VisionThe war on plastics (series)

Explanatory reporting

Winner Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionThe dark world of drugs

Runner-up Mr Adante Okanya, Mr Edward Anyole & Mr Paul Busharizi, New VisionHow terrorists delivered death to 76 Ugandans

Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSilent voices of war

Health reporting

Winner Mr Andrew Masinde, New VisionSeries on the dire state of Uganda's public ambulance system

Runner-up Ms Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New VisionSeries on combating the causes of diabetes

Honourable mention Ms Gloria Nakajubi, New VisionSeries on the challenge of treating Hepatitis B in Uganda

Justice, law and order reporting

Winner Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverTen years on, Industrial Court fails to dispense timely justice

Runner-up Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorSeries on the dilemma of mentally ill inmates

Honourable mention Mr John Semakula, New VisionFraudsters use courts to grab land

Investigative reporting

Winner Mr Andrew Bagala, Daily MonitorMasked police goons named, faces revealed

Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionKifeesi: Kampala's deadly thieves

Honourable mention Ms Clare Namanya & Mr Charles Etukuri, New VisionUgandan girls recount shocking tales from working abroad

Local reporting

Winner Mr Daniel Edyegu, New VisionCharcoal burning: A cancer eating Karamoja's future away

Runner-up Mr Francis Mugerwa, Daily MonitorCombating land grabbing in the oil-rich districts

Honourable mention Ms Hope Mafaranga, New VisionShe lost four children to a tribal conflict

AND

Mr EMar Okanokodi, Northern Uganda Media Club (NUMEC

Commemorating the 2003 Pajule massacre

Multimedia feature

Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionKabbo ka muwala: An artistic take on the thorny subject of immigration

Runner-up Ms Betty Amamukiror & Mr John Isingoma of Campus TimesIntersex dilemma: To have or not to have surgery

National news reporting - Broadcast

Winner Ms Anitah Muwanguzi, 104.1 Power FMSeries on the plight of teenage mothers

Runner-up Mr Joseph Sabiti, NBS TelevisionUnanswered questions on Aine

AND

Ms Joan Akello, 104.1 Power FM

Series on causes of high failure rates of Grade III teaching examinations

Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSeries on the Kasese crisis

National news reporting - Print

Winner Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentInside the Shs 1 trillion bailout

Runner-up Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverFour universities producing fake nurses

Honourable mention Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Daily MonitorGovernment officials fight over new cancer machine deal

Photojournalism

Winner Mr Alex Esagala, Daily Monitor

Runner-up Ms Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor

Honourable mention Ms Rachel Mabala, Daily Monitor

Political reporting

Winner Mr Gabriel Iguma & Mr Christopher Kayonga, WizArtsCampaign finance

AND

Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television

Government losing billions of shillings on MPs with pending election cases

Runner-up Mr Ian Ssenabulya, 93.3 KFMUganda's Electoral College voting system

Honourable mention Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentAmama Mbabazi's presidential petition

Sports reporting

Winner Mr Billy Rwothungeyo, New VisionHow Ugandans contribute to rich English Premier League footballers' salaries

Runner-up Mr Sam Mpoza, NTV UgandaOndupalaka FC: An example of the power of football

Honourable mention Mr Makhtum Muziransa, Daily MonitorWomen's football verses men's football: The differences and why they exist