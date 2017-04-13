13 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: NRM's Watongola Reclaims Kamuli Municipality Seat

Rehema Watongola has reclaimed the Kamuli municipality parliamentary seat after beating four other candidates including Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag-bearer, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba.

Watongola, a member of the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), polled 8726 according to the results released at Kamuli Youth Centre by the Kamuli district returning officer, Gracious Aryaija.

Watongola beat main rival, Musumba with a margin of close to three thousand votes. Musumba, whose petition challenging Watongola's victory in February 2016 was the reason for the by-election, garnered 5778 votes.

Proscovia Naikoba Kanakutanda came third with 169 votes followed by Mike Kiboome with103 and Samuel Walugyo who polled 63 votes. 368 votes were invalid.

The voter turnout was poor with 14,839 people, or just over a half of the registered voters, turning up to vote. Kamuli has a total number of 27,301 registered voters and 54 polling stations. The by-election was marred by skirmishes of electoral violence between supporters of Watongola and Musumba and allegations of voter bribery.

The Kamuli parliamentary seat fell vacant in February when the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Watongola for lack of requisite academic qualifications.

The court decision followed a petition filed by Musumba who accused Watongola of uttering and using false documents to contest for the seat in February 2016.

