13 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Politics Has Taught Lillian Nakate Calmness

Tagged:

Related Topics

interview By Prisca Baike

Quick Talk recently had a chat with the Woman MP for Luweero district, ENG LILLIAN NAKATEwho doubles as the vice chairperson of Parliament's Physical Infrastructure committee. The 38-year-old politician is also a member of the science and technology committee, and is part of the team investigating in utl.

Let us start with your academic background, Honourable...

I went to Wobulenzi Parents' School for my primary education. For secondary, I went to many schools. I went to St John's SS Nandere, Mulusa Academy and sat my O-level in Luteete SS in Bamunanika. For my A-level, I went back to Mulusa Academy [wow, a true child of the Bulemeezi soil!]

And then... ?

I joined Uganda Polytechnic, Kyambogo [now Kyambogo University] for a diploma in Architectural Draftsmanship. When I left Kyambogo, I did some work with the Luweero local government and later joined Makerere University for a degree in civil engineering for four years.

I continued at Mak for a Master of Science in Civil Engineering. I also have a number of certificates in engineering courses. I recently finished a two-year certificate program in road construction. I am planning to pursue my PhD so as to serve my people better.

Eh! Quite accomplished! Have you found time to start a family?

[Smiling] Yes, along the way I did. I am a mother of three. I am actually a Nalongo [uh-oh. Hope not Dr Stella Nyanzi's interpretation of being a Nalongo... ] I am blessed with twins and they are old now. They are 10 years old and their follower is nine. We are okay.

Wow. And your Ssalongo... ?

Ssalongo is okay. He is very supportive. The elections were very tough but his support and encouragement helped me a lot and I made it.

What is this good man's name?

His name [shaking her head] aaahh, I will reserve it for now.

Ok. You must have had an interesting childhood, considering your choices in life!

I grew up in an average family that is not so learned. I am the most learned in my family. Like any average family, everything was fine before the war.

We lost a lot of our family assets during the war and we moved to Kenya and came back, but it was still hard for my family [the war that brought President Museveni into power in 1986 was largely based in Luweero.]

That explains why I went through three schools for my O-level, but with God's grace I qualified for my diploma on government sponsorship and I was also the best student at the mature entry exams and I still got government sponsorship. Even for my master's, the Italian Cooperation in Uganda gave me a scholarship. [Nakate was born to Mr and Mrs Annet and Francis (RIP) Segujja.]

Back to motherhood and parenting...

Personally, it has been challenging, especially the earlier years. I started having children in my second year of university; so, I had to divide my time between family and studies. That was the time I went and got married. I was taking mature decisions.

What fun activities do you do with your children?

I used to go out with them, go shopping and play with them, but sincerely since I joined parliament, I have not had enough time with them but I will eventually when I get acquainted with my relatively new routine.

Talking about your new routine, how do you deal with all these phone calls from your constituents? [Her phone buzzes with an incoming call every few minutes.]

In the beginning I had problems with people saying I don't pick their calls, but I explained to them that they should call in the evenings and the trend is now changing. I spend a lot of time on phone returning my missed calls every evening.

Meanwhile, when was the last time you did a paka chini?

Dancing? I rarely do. Maybe, I dance when I go to gym for aerobics and Zumba, but I don't go to clubs. The time we had a parliamentary party at Guvnor, I had to call friends for directions [to Guvnor? Kyokka Honourable!] I did not know where it was!

Did you like Guvnor?

It was a nice place but too noisy for my liking. I like places where you can listen to music at a low volume, which allows you to hold a conversation. But all the same, it was nice and, because they were playing oldies, I shook a bit.

I hope you regularly watch movies, at least.

It has been a long time. I was actually travelling on a plane [when I watched my last one] but I don't remember the title of the movie.

Finally, Honorable, what is that one thing that you can't stand?

Oh! I can stand anything. I have learnt to live that way. There is no situation I can't contain. Politics taught me that. I kept calm in very hard and provoking situations. The beauty with life is that it always moves on despite the challenges.

Uganda

Uganda Too Considering Terminating Rail Deal With Kenya

The government of Uganda could join Kenya in the push to terminate Rift Valley Railways (RVR) 25-year concession to run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.