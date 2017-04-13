Sudan Appeal Reject AUHIP Talks Proposal

Khartoum — The Sudan Appeal forces have rejected a proposal by Thabo Mbeki, head of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP), to sit down for talks with the National Dialogue mechanism.

Sudan Appeal spokesman Mohammed Farouq Suleiman told Radio Dabanga that the rejection came during a meeting of Sudan Appeal forces with the AU Chief Mediator, former South African President Mbeki in Khartoum on Saturday.

He said that Sudan Appeal forces informed Mbeki that according to the AUHIP road map, the two sides of the dialogue should be the Sudanese Government and Sudan Appeal, and not the National Dialogue mechanism.

'Dead and defunct dialogue'

He stressed that "the road to a political solution will not be carried out by imposing fait accompli and attempts to resuscitate the dead and defunct Khartoum dialogue".

He stressed the adherence of Sudan Appeal forces to a genuine dialogue that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese to stop the war, establish a state of freedoms and rights, and achieve democratic transformation.

Regarding the main points agreed upon in the meeting with Mbeki in Khartoum, he said that the meeting stressed that the road to political solution is through the regime's commitment to the road map and its implementation.

He announced an agreement to hold a meeting of Sudan Appeal forces in its entirety abroad to discuss the latest developments in the implementation of the road map.

He stressed that "all this comes within the framework of the pre-dialogue measures, which include cessation of hostilities, facilitating the access of humanitarian aid, releasing detainees and freedoms in general in what is known as the procedures for creating a climate for the process of political solution through dialogue".

SPLM-N

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) also announced its readiness to reach a humanitarian agreement before entering into political talks with the government.

Mubarak Ardol, the spokesman for the movement's delegation said in a statement that "the SPLM-N is ready to negotiate the humanitarian situation in the areas affected by conflict and stop of the war as part of the commitment to the road map".

He reiterated the movement's categorical rejection of any political talks with the government or National Dialogue forces.

He said that "the outcome of the El Wathba Dialogue is rejected. It has nothing to do with the road map and the SPLM North will not accept any political process based on the results of El Wathba Dialogue outputs."