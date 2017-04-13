Sudan: Kordofan Arms Collection Marred by Violence, Abuse

Kordofan — Army, security services, police and Rapid Support Services began to collect weapons from the people of Sodari in North Kordofan and El Nahud in West Kordofan on Sunday.

People from both localities told Radio Dabanga that the collection of weapons was accompanied by abuses and widespread violations by the joint forces in charge of the operation. These included violent intrusions into houses. A number of men were reportedly subjected to humiliation and beating in front of their children and wives.

They called upon the authorities and the native administrations to intervene to stop these abuses and violations.

Committee sworn-in

The Committee of Investigation into the incidents of Hamar and Kababish in the localities of Sodari and El Nahud was sworn-in El Obeid in the presence of the Attorney-General and the Governors of North and West Kordofan.

The Committee is to investigate tribal clashes earlier this month when at least 51 people were killed in clashes between Hamar and Kababish tribesmen on April 1 and 2. Some 28 tribesmen from both sides sustained injuries.

A State of Emergency was declared by the Governors of both Kordofan states following the clashes.

Attorney-General Omer Ahmed Mohammed said that the Committee will investigate its legal work away from any settlements until the legal status will be complete and the perpetrators are identified.

He explained that a deal will then be reached and that if there is an amnesty for the public right, it will be in the public interest.