Sudan: Water Crises in Sudan's Nile States

Alawaj / Omdurman / Shendi — The people of Alawaj village in White Nile State carried out a sit-in on Monday demanding provision of drinking water to the village.

Water committee rapporteur, Mohamed Jibril said the sit-in would continue until water is provided. The Commissioner of El Gutaina locality Mohammed Ahmed Maala acknowledged that the area is facing a water crisis.

Omdurman

In Omdurman, the residents of Sala Zalat, El Bank Alagari, Murabaat and the triangle south of Abusiid have renewed their complaint about a severe crisis in drinking water, which they said began five months ago. They complain of the soaring of water prices and limited access.

River Nile

The residents of a number of the districts of Shendi in the Nile River State have complained of a five-month water crisis. They criticised the water corporation for continuing to collect service fees in the light of the ongoing water cuts.