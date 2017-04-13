Namibia: Drug-Addicted 'Street Children' Worry Govt

THE gender equality ministry says it needs answers on the behaviour of eight drug-addicted street children who move between Gobabis and Windhoek.

Gender equality minister Doreen Sioka told the media in Windhoek yesterday that the children, some of whom are above 18 and three between 15 and 16 years, have been travelling to Windhoek from Gobabis to beg, despite efforts to get them into daycare centres at the eastern town.

Social workers yesterday told The Namibian that the children beg for money, with which they buy drugs and alcohol.

Sioka said her ministry conducted an investigation through social workers both at Gobabis and in Windhoek to determine the circumstances facing these children.

"My question is: how do they walk from Gobabis to Windhoek and are not seen at the roadblock? It seems that they are dropped somewhere by somebody. I'm warning anyone involved in this syndicate to stop it," charged Sioka.

The minister warned the public not to give street children money, as they were encouraging their lifestyle of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sioka further stated that there is a need for youth rehabilitation facilities in the country, with a specific focus on skills, substance abuse and psycho-social support.

Parents should also take care of their children with the little resources they have, rather than allow them to roam the streets.

Sioka added that the ministry has a fully staffed facility, the after-school centre, which helps keep children off the streets and offers various activities, including meals three times a day. But this facility is underused as children opt to run into the streets to make easy money.

Chief of the children's home in Windhoek, Maggy Katimba said despite efforts to get children off the streets, they are faced with a dilemma of the children returning to the streets to beg.

"These children have become highly addicted to chemicals, especially petrol sniffing. They told us that in a day, they make about N$200 [through begging] and if they are a group of eight, imagine how much they are making per day," said Katimba.

The social workers added that they would pick up the children, feed them and give them clean clothes to wear, but they would return to the streets in their dirty clothes to attract public sympathy.

Katimba said the children also recruit younger children in Windhoek to use them to attract public sympathy.

During the last financial year, 87 000 street children were rounded up, but these are only those who were identified. The ministry said this number continues to grow every day.

There are currently 125 children taken in at Windhoek's after-care centre.

Director of child welfare at the ministry Helena Andjamba said they receive applications of vulnerable children from the regions every day.

The ministry gives children whose one parent passed on, and the surviving parent less than N$1 000; the foster care grant for children who lost both parents; the special maintenance grant for disabled children under the age of 16; and the grants for vulnerable children, and for children whose parents have no income.

In Namibia, vulnerable children are those whose parents have no source of income.

Government pays N$250 for each of these children per month.