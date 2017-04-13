Namibia: Poverty No Excuse for Land Grabbing - Judge

THE deplorable conditions in which many poor Namibians are living cannot be accepted as an excuse for land grabbing, High Court judge Shafimana Ueitele warned in a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judge Ueitele included the warning in a judgement in which he dismissed an application by 14 Windhoek residents who were trying to get an interim interdict that would stop the City of Windhoek and the Windhoek City Police from carrying out any unlawful eviction, demolition of shacks or removal of building materials at a plot of land in the 7de Laan area in the vicinity of Otjomuise.

The 14 applicants in the case had set up corrugated metal houses on the land in question, which belongs to the city.

With the City of Windhoek denying that the 14 shack owners had been living in the area in question for three years or more as claimed by them, judge Ueitele said he was bound to accept the city's version that the 14 were in the process of unlawfully occupying the land belonging to the city when the City Police intervened and stopped the occupation on 28 March.

He could not find that the 14 shack owners had been in peaceful and undisturbed possession of the land before their shacks were broken down and removed by the city authorities, and agreed with the city that the 14 applicants were not evicted without a court order authorising such action, the judge indicated.

Dismissing the shack owners' application, he also ordered that they must vacate the land in question by not later than 28 April.

Judge Ueitele stated in his judgement: "I am of the view that there can be no doubt in the minds of all well-informed persons that we as a country are facing extremely serious problems relating to poverty, unemployment and more importantly housing. But these intolerable living conditions cannot be a licence to impel people to resort to 'land grabbing'. Self-help of this kind cannot and must not be tolerated."

The case at hand showed the desperation of people living in deplorable conditions in Windhoek, he added, before stating: "The Constitution and the Local Authorities Act obliges the city to act positively to ameliorate these conditions. One of the obligations of the city is to provide access to urban land to its inhabitants."

However, the city's obligation to provide land to its residents did not mean and must never be interpreted to mean that conditions of poverty and landlessness were a licence to land grabbing aimed at coercing the city into making land available on a preferential basis to people who participated in such tactics, judge Ueitele said.

"Land grabbing' is inimical to the systematic provision of land on a planned basis, and to the constitutional values we have adopted for ourselves," he stated.

Job Amupanda, leader of the Affirmative Repositioning movement, which assisted the shack owners in suing the city authorities, indicated yesterday that an appeal would be lodged against judge Ueitele's decision.

The shack owners were represented by Kadhila Amoomo and Henry Shimutwikeni when judge Ueitele heard arguments in the matter on 31 March. The city was represented by Thabang Phatela, Slysken Makando and Boris Isaacks.