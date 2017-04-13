Photo: allafrica.com

Malawi President Peter Mutharika and Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli.

Mbeya — Bilateral relations between Tanzania and Malawi are at their best, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla revealed.

The regional boss said the two countries depend on each other on a number of areas, particularly trade.

Mr Makalla made the revelation early in the week as he was responding to questions by reporters over a recent announcement by Malawi President Pether Mutharika that there was no nation that jointly owned Lake Nyasa with his country.

The Malawian leader added that his country had not reached an agreement with any other country, and that it had all the rights to protect its territory and interests.

"The issue of Lake Nyasa, I have just heard about it, but let me tell you that the good intention between President John Magufuli and his Malawian counterpart is when they met at the summit of the heads of state of the African Union, whereby they discussed the matter and left it to a special commission led by retired presidents," said Mr Makalla.

He said the peoples of Tanzania and Malawi, particularly those living on the border between the two countries, depend on each other on various issues and that was why Foreign Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga signed agreements one month ago about increased cooperation on various issues.

"If we din't have good bilateral relations, we would not have reached these agreements. They want to come and learn from us about how to run diplomatic colleges and how Tanzania managed to have its own college for public servants.

"They bank on us over various business issues and that is why we have organised a forum for businesspeople from Malawi na Tanzania. The forum will be held on June 30, this year, in Mbeya," he said.