Tanzania: Uncaring Parents Must Be Taken to Task - Mwalimu

Dodoma — The government yesterday issued a directive to all regional social welfare officers to take to court parents who don't provide their children with essential needs.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu told Parliament that there has been a significant increase in the number of street children in many urban centres in the country, all being the result of poor parental care.

She was answering a question by Konde MP Khatib Saidi Haji (CUF) who wanted to know the measures the government was taking to overcome the rising spate of street children in urban centres in the country. He challenged the government to strategise effective campaign to overcome the situation before things got out of hands.

"Don't you think that it is high time now you removed these hapless children from the streets by finding a better ways of caring for them?" He asked.

In her response, Minister Mwalimu said according to The Child Act of 2009, it's mandatory for a parent to provide his children with basic needs, including food, shelter and clothing.

But in contrary, she said some parents did not take their parental duties seriously causing their children to flee into the streets.

"The fifth-phase government is very keen and committed to ensure the protection and welfare of children and that is why the free education scheme has been introduced so that even children from poor households get better education," she said.

According to her, a special census conducted in 2012 in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza showed that there were at least 5,600 street children in Dar es Salaam. Most of these were those children who had escaped from different 10 upcountry regions.

She mentioned the regions with their percentages in brackets like Dodoma (9 per cent), Mwanza (7 per cent), Morogoro (7 per cent), Tanga (6 per cent), Lindi (6 per cent), Iringa (5 per cent), Coast (5 per cent Kilimanjaro (5 per cent), Arusha (4 per cent) and Dar es Salaam (28 per cent).