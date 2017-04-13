13 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Uncaring Parents Must Be Taken to Task - Mwalimu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government yesterday issued a directive to all regional social welfare officers to take to court parents who don't provide their children with essential needs.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu told Parliament that there has been a significant increase in the number of street children in many urban centres in the country, all being the result of poor parental care.

She was answering a question by Konde MP Khatib Saidi Haji (CUF) who wanted to know the measures the government was taking to overcome the rising spate of street children in urban centres in the country. He challenged the government to strategise effective campaign to overcome the situation before things got out of hands.

"Don't you think that it is high time now you removed these hapless children from the streets by finding a better ways of caring for them?" He asked.

In her response, Minister Mwalimu said according to The Child Act of 2009, it's mandatory for a parent to provide his children with basic needs, including food, shelter and clothing.

But in contrary, she said some parents did not take their parental duties seriously causing their children to flee into the streets.

"The fifth-phase government is very keen and committed to ensure the protection and welfare of children and that is why the free education scheme has been introduced so that even children from poor households get better education," she said.

According to her, a special census conducted in 2012 in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza showed that there were at least 5,600 street children in Dar es Salaam. Most of these were those children who had escaped from different 10 upcountry regions.

She mentioned the regions with their percentages in brackets like Dodoma (9 per cent), Mwanza (7 per cent), Morogoro (7 per cent), Tanga (6 per cent), Lindi (6 per cent), Iringa (5 per cent), Coast (5 per cent Kilimanjaro (5 per cent), Arusha (4 per cent) and Dar es Salaam (28 per cent).

Tanzania

Magufuli Pleads With MPs to Let Him Achieve His Dreams

President John Magufuli yesterday asked MPs to support his development agenda in a passionate plea for support of his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.