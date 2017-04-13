Tanzania: Avail Legal Access to All

editorial

The Tanzania Constitution (1977) provides for equality before the law and access to justice for all, including legal representation in court. Lawyers play a crucial role in ensuring all people enjoy legal assistance and win remedies whenever they are wronged.

Moreover, lawyers help magistrates and judges to arrive at a fair judgement--justice to both the complainant and the defendant.

So, contrary to what some people think, lawyers do not defend criminals; what they do is providing legal support so that there is fair hearing and due process of law in the administration of civil or criminal justice.

Not many people can afford to hire a lawyer to represent them in court. Where this is the case, trained paralegals can help those in need of legal aid while they don't have the money to hire a lawyer.

Without legal aid, one may easily find oneself in trouble due to ignorance of law and legal procedures.

In such circumstances, paralegals are extremely important to help poor people access legal aid and justice.

We commend the government to enact the Legal Aid Act, 2017 that regulates paralegals and their services. What is still needed though, is public awareness to make Tanzanians know, access and utilise paralegal services.