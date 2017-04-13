Tanzania: Don't Whisk MPs to Dar for Questioning, Police Ordered

Dodoma — In the event of a need to interrogate an MP when the Bunge Budget is session, the police must do it in Dodoma and not in Dar es Salaam or any other place, Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba has ordered.

The minister, who was reacting to matters raised during deliberations on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office, also allayed fears of insecurity following the much condemned incidents of abductions.

He said he was tight-lipped and would not talk of the raised matters as security organs were working on them.

"In my ministry, I don't have to comment on anything because my statement might jeopardise ongoing investigations. I cannot talk until I get proper information from the security organs," he said. "Parliamentary procedures should be followed when lawmakers have to be interrogated, this is especially when they are here engaged in matters of national interest. If they are needed by the court, that is something else and judicial procedures will be followed," said Mr Nchemba.

Fears of insecurity dominated Parliament throughout the debate on the PM's speech on the backdrop of reported incidents of oarbitrary arrests, kidnappings and disappearance of several people with the lawmakers linking it with a group of people in the intelligence and security service.

Some MPs, like Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban-CCM), charged that they were victims of the abductions while the recent raid of Clouds Media Group studios; kidnapping of artist Ibrahim Musa a.k.a Roma Mkatoliki by unknown people; and disappearance of Chadema's Ben Saanane about three months ago were the reference cases of insecurity in the country.

And yesterday, the issue emerged again as some MPs wanted Parliament to suspend other businesses and debate the state of insecurity which they said was widely covered by the media.

Mr Mwita Waitara (Ukonga-Chadema), Joshua Nassari (Arumeru East-Chadema) and Godwin Mollel (Siha-Chadema) were the ones who sought guidance from chairman Andrew Chenge on the matter but their bid flopped as the chair said the matter was ruled out before.

Mr Waitara went further and mentioned five names of MPs, including him, who he said were on the list of the hunted 11 as Mr Aeshi Hilaly (Sumbawanga-CCM) claimed on Monday.

Others included Mr Bashe, Mr Nape Nnauye, Rev Peter Msigwa and Mr Zitto Kabwe.

At one point, there emerged a verbal exchange between Mr Saed Kubenea, Ms Halima Mdee and Ms Esther Bulaya on the one side and Mr Livingstone Lusinde (Mtera-CCM) on the other.

Mr Lusinde had alleged that Mr Kubenea had at one time claimed that Ben Saanane was alive and was on a staged disappearance for political reasons.

"Mr chairman, I have never said such a thing and that is a pure lie. Let him recant the words and apologise. Otherwise, he will have to prove that those were my words," said Mr Kubenea.

However, the chairman did not order anything saying Mr Kubenea quoted a wrong standing order. Ms Mdee stood up using another clause.

"It's a shame that this man is making such jokes when we discuss serious issues concerning the disappearance of people. Let him apologise or prove his allegations," she said.

"You're wasting my time Halima," said Mr Lusinde who was defending what he called good job done by the spy agency in ensuring national security.

"Disappearance is not new but what we are saying is for the government to continue investigating the incidents. Let's not link this with the state security agencies," said Mr Lusinde.

The minister for Information, Youth, Arts, Culture and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, also reacted to claims that he was wrong in attending artiste Roma Mkatoliki press conference.

Mr Juma Nkamia (Chemba-CCM) wondered on Tuesday why the minister attended the event. He went further and reasoned that people could mistake that gesture and think the government was truly involved in the kidnapping. "I just want to inform the House that our headquarters are in Dodoma and when in Dar my office is at Maelezo. So, Roma came to my office and as the responsible minister I spent almost one hour with him before the meeting with journalists. I decided to assist him," said Dr Mwakyembe.