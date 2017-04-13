Tanzania: Chadema Option Could Affect EALA

Arusha — The operations of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) could be paralysed if Chadema goes to court and successfully blocks the recent election of MPs from Tanzania.

"We hear Chadema is looking for a legal remedy. If legislators from Tanzania are not sworn in, our activities will stop until after the case is determined," said Eala spokesperson Bobi Odiko.

The opposition part recently threatened to go to court to challenge the blocking of Mr Lawrence Masha and Mr Ezekiel Wenje from being elected Eala members by the National Assembly in Dodoma.

The two, who at different times served as MPs for Nyamagana in Mwanza, vied for membership to the Eala through the two slots allocated to the main opposition party.

However, Mr Masha, who is the former Home Affairs minister and Mr Wenje, a lawmaker for Nyamagana (Chadema) in 2010-2015, lost in the race.

Chadema, through its national chairman and Leader of the Official Opposition Freeman Mbowe threatened to go to court to challenge the results, citing several irregularities on the April 4 election in Dodoma.

But Mr Odiko warned against a replica of what happened in 2006, when the Eala suffered the same fate after opposition politicians in Kenya filed a case, which effectively blocked government nominees to the Eala.

The case dragged for over six months from November that year during which the operations of the Eala were significantly paralysed with some sessions scrapped.

"It was until the (Anyang Nyong'o and partners) case was heard and determined that the Eala resumed business," he told The Citizen yesterday.

He said the Eala operations would not be affected if the nomination of the two remaining MPs from Tanzania was delayed because the minimum number required for each country was three members.

"What can stop us from proceeding is a court injunction. Without that, the swearing in of the seven MPs won't be affected," he said, adding that Tanzania had an option to send the seven members, while sorting out the two remaining slots.

However, Mr Odiko, who doubles as senior public relations officer for the East African Community (EAC) organ, maintained that Eala rules were "silent" on the rules governing Tanzania's National Assembly.

"We cannot interfere with the rules of procedure of Tanzania's National Assembly and the process they use to pick Eala representatives," he pointed out.

He further added that the controversy surrounding the failure to pick the two remaining Eala members was not something to worry about because the quorum required a minimum of three MPs from each partner state.

The House would also hold a session uninterrupted with a quorum of at least a half of the elected members.

He quoted Article 57 of the EAC Treaty, which says the Eala may transact business notwithstanding that some members are not present as long as the quorum has been constituted. There was no hint yesterday if Chadema had plans to file a case at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), where the Kenyan opposition successfully blocked the operations of the House to proceed in 2006/07.

Chadema had at least two pending cases. One was filed by MP for Moshi Rural Anthony Komu to challenge the omission of opposition party candidates from being elected to Eala in 2012.

While members of the Fourth Assembly are expected to be sworn in on June 5, so far only Tanzania,Uganda and South Sudan have submitted the names of their elected MPs.

Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya are yet to elect their representatives and send their names to Arusha before the deadline, which Mr Odiko could not specify.

The third assembly will convene here on May 21 for a two-week budget session. The Eala, whose tenure began in June 2012, will be dissolved on June 4 ahead of the official inauguration of the fourth Assembly the following day.

The EAC Treaty requires that the National Assembly in each of the partner states shall elect - not among its members - nine members to serve in the Eala.

They should be picked from various political parties represented in the National Assembly. An elected member of Eala shall hold office for five years and be eligible for re-election for another term of five years.