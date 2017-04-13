13 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prof Mbarawa Appoints TBA Chairman, Board of Directors

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — The Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Professor Makame Mbarawa has extended Dr Edward Ngwale tenure as chairman of the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) for the next three years.

A press statement issued by the ministry earlier today indicates that the presidents extended Dr Ngwale's ternure after expiry of his first term.

The minister also appointed five board directors members of the agency. The appointee are Mr John Bura from Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Mr Pius Tesha from the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Prof Bakari Mwinyiwiwa from University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Ntuli Mwakahesya from the Attorney General's office and Mr Amiri Mcharo of the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

