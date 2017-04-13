A 27-year-old Binga man was Friday afternoon attacked and mauled by a crocodile while fishing in Sebungwe River, authorities have revealed.

The man, identified as Shelton Mumpande, is said to have been using a makeshift canoe to sail in the crocodile-infested river when he met his fate.

The attacked happened where the river meets Zambezi River near Mlibizi, a place well known as a breeding place for the dreaded reptiles.

Binga Rural District Council chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba confirmed the attack although he could not give details.

A parks ranger who cannot be named on professional reasons also confirmed the tragic incident.

"A man from Chief Siachilaba area was killed by a crocodile while catching fish. Zimparks is investigating the case," said the ranger.

Mumpande, father to two children, was reportedly attacked after 3pm when he set off alone into the river.

His colleagues only noticed the small boat sinking.

"Other fishermen who were with him only heard him scream and as they checked they saw the boat sinking while he had already been attacked," said the parks official.

"The river is a breeding place for crocodiles and we always warn people not to fish there. We understand that people are forced to risk their lives by hunger because many of them survive on eating and selling fish."

His body had not yet been recovered by Wednesday.

Over the years, people in Binga have been attacked either by hippos or crocodiles while fishing in the mighty Zambezi River.

They use makeshift boats made of tree barks which are risky as hippos easily overturn them during the attacks.