Rwanda: Slow Economic Activity Impacts Rwandan Banks

The majority of Rwandan companies, including eight banks, Crystal Telecom and Bralirwa, which have released their 2016 results, reported reduced earnings.

The drop, experts said, is blamed on slow economic activity worsened by drought and depreciation of the franc.

The banks recorded a steep rise in bad loans, forcing them to spend billions of francs in bad loan provisioning.Combined, the eight leading banks reported a 92.2 per cent surge in loan loss provisioning from Rwf14.6 billion ($17.7 million) in 2015 to Rwf28 billion ($34 million), almost wiping out the banks' profits. "The performance of banks is a reflection of the business environment. Last year, GDP growth was 5.9 per cent, dampening business, compared with 2015's 6.9 per cent," said Maurice Toroitich, chairman of the Rwanda Bankers Association and managing director of KCB Rwanda.

"The economy did not fire up in 2016, resulting in marginal business growth. Businesses without firm basics fell . The few that stayed on are struggling to finance debt," he added.

Bank of Kigali, the largest lender by assets, recorded the largest loan loss provisioning, which increased from Rwf7.5 billon ($9 million) to Rwf10.4 billion ($12.6 million).

Ecobank Rwanda saw its net provisioning swell to Rwf8.3 billion ($10 million) from Rwf3.2 billion $3.8 million in 2015, the bank into losses valued at Rwf3.2 billion ($3.8 million).

Despite the loss, Ecobank's capital position remains healthy, with shareholder funds standing at Rwf14.6 billion ($17.6 million), boosted by shareholders injection of Rwf4 billion ($4.8 million) at the bank. Equity Bank Rwanda, Development Bank of Rwanda, KCB Rwanda, Access Bank Rwanda and also provisioned for the bad loan losses.