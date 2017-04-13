13 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Soldiers Killed, Three Injured By 'Heavily Armed Sea Robbers'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cletus Ukpong

Two soldiers were killed in Rivers State on Wednesday after they responded to a distress call by "heavily armed sea robbers," the Army has said.

Abubakar Abdullahi, a spokesperson for the Army, confirmed the incident in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel while responding to a distress call of sea robbers attack around Ijawkiri general area engaged heavily armed sea robbers," Mr. Abdullahi, a major, said.

"Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited highest point of patriotism by paying supreme price, while three others sustained gunshot injuries."

The spokesperson said efforts are ongoing by the Joint Task Force to track and apprehend the criminals.

Mr. Abdullahi also said soldiers of the Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed 13 illegal refineries also in Rivers State

"In continuation of its drive to accomplish its mandate, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE on patrol around Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers State, yesterday discovered and destroyed 13 illegal refineries," he said.

Mr. Abdullahi said no arrest was made from the destruction.

Nigeria

Nigeria Re-Elected 45th Time As Chair, UN Peacekeeping Committee

Nigeria has been re-elected, for the 45th time, to chair the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, regarded… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.