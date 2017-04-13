Nigeria: Comic Republic Boosts Theatre Festival With Comic, Gaming Convention

Photo: Comic Republic

Comic Republic

Comic Republic, a Nigeria-based comic outfit, hosted the biggest comic book and gaming convention tagged, 'Comic Connect Africa,' at Freedom Park, Lagos, on March 4, as part of the activities of the British Council Lagos Theatre Festival.

To promote literacy and have a positive impact on the people, the outfit recently established a book convention with an all-free access pass.

Comic Republic is a Nigerian comic book character franchise that produces digital comic books to tell compelling stories of Africa and her culture.

In a statement signed by the CEO, Jide Martins, the idea of bringing the initiative to Africa is to set good examples for the young ones to make a better future.

Speakers at the convention included, CEO, Comic Republic, Jide Martins; PR and communications manager, Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade; CEO, A2Hub, Adaora Mbelu-Dania; CEO, IC Studios, Ibrahim Ganiyu; CEO, Peda Comics, Peter Daniel; Business, Country Manager, Srikas Entertainment, Nigeria Ltd., Joyce Olagesin and Sebastian Loerscher, an illustrator and author from Berlin. They had a special panel session called 'Comic Connect, Let's talk,' moderated by Eduvie Martin.

Other comic book publishing houses in the country were also present to share art and comic books to guests in attendance, aside free Wifi, free superhero Jollof rice, free VR sessions, free notebooks and free posters at the Comic Republic stand.

Speaking at the convention, Jide Martin, said the company wants to use Comic Connect Africa to showcase Africa talents in its various art forms.

"We also want to influence and grow the comic book culture in Africa. If we cannot look up to our leaders for positive influence, perhaps, our readers can look up to fictional icons created as heroes for good leadership qualities. They can be inspired by their stories as well and if they are, we would have played our part to influence the literacy level in Africa by luring readers to read our comic books with great quality illustration, inspirational words, great African history and culture," he said.

Also showcased at the event was an awards night sponsored by Wakanow and Wacom and a first of its kind Cosplay competition where a winner walked away with a grand prize of N200,000.

There was a Comic Cliniq, where artists received one-on-one business counsel from lawyers, marketers, investors and illustrators. The room was filled to its capacity, as eager art enthusiasts listened in to the discussions on the future of comic books, gaming, animation and many more, apart from how to collaborate and distribute products in the creative art.

Host of the convention, Comic Republic, provided free' Heroes as Icons' classes on how to make comics books, while Naija Game Evo provided a platform for gaming.