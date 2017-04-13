12 April 2017

South Africa: Axed Cabinet Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi Quits As MP

Former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has joined the long line of former ministers to resign.

The ANC on Wednesday confirmed Ramatlhodi's resignation, which is effective from March 31, the day President Jacob Zuma announced his cabinet reshuffle.

His is the fourth resignation after former transport minister Dipuo Peters, former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas resigned.

They had all lost their jobs following the reshuffle.

