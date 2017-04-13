Ethiopia: Shopping Destinations You Should Not Miss in Ethiopia

Traditional markets in Addis Ababa certainly lives up to its name. The country has grown to be sprawling maze of vendors selling everything from spices to lamps to jewelry, and of course Ethiopian delight. The market by itself is a destination of its kind ideal for true antique and art enthusiasts.

Start with Merkato the colorful bustling open-air market at Addis ketema district. It is the adventures spot for one of its kind shopping experience. The name Merkato adopted from Italian word means giant market however all you get here is a local flavor. The competitive market allows you to pick your favorite from the over 7,100 business entities. There are over 150 massive stores and four big shopping centers with 75 sub stores. In this marketplace you can see people talk as the same time but manage to understand each other making quick transactions. A visit to this market will be incomplete without seeing Menalesh Tera, visitors have the chance to purchase unusual items like sport cars spare parts, housing items and clothing's at cheaper costs than the actual prices. At Menalesh Tera everything is available; it's known as the place where anyone can buy almost everything except a human being.

The market is breadwinner to many salespersons, including blacksmiths, potters, carpenters and weavers. In Merkato, there is no limit on the items available. One can buy anything from used or new clothing, shoes, souvenirs, herbs, spices, cattle's. Certainly the market is far from the shopping experience you had anywhere in the world. If you are a fan of unique time while you shop, Merkato surely can offer what you are looking for.

Nearby there is another modern yet traditional market place at Piazza at the heart of Addis Ababa. It's a local's favorite for gold, silver, platinum and diamond shopping. If that's what you're looking for, this is the place to visit. It's open pretty much all day every day until late evening. The gold smith men you find here have experiences for over 80 years. The jewel pieces integrate antique and cultural elements portraying tribal adornment. The lined up glamorized ancient shops have a nice collection of less expensive and sparkly jewelry from contemporary designers. You'll find pieces of luxuries stones laid out gracefully in pure glass cases on all the shops. Precious household items and dazzling local traditional collections await collectors in the most exclusive vintage jeweler's shops in the capital.

Head out to Shiro Meda where you can observe sheer diversity and stunning fashion. When it comes to clothing's Shiro Meda is hard to beat. The shops are filled with accessories made from rayon. In this historic shopping spot there are plenty of different outfits to all tastes. The place is home to stalls with really amazing finds dedicated for imprinted tribal cloth. The artistic work of the clothing's have modern and cosmopolitan collections.From the traditional Tibeb to multi-colored cloths of Shamma, weavers and designers shows you the making of the Ethiopian glamorous cultural wears.The wears are made traditionally from spinning the cotton using a simple drop spindle to make the thread. The colourful threads used in the Weft, distinguish textiles with unique finishes of Tibeb, an intricate hand-woven border. Truly Ethiopia gives more than just a shopping experience. From the exclusive Ethiopian garment to jewelries the market is full of items.