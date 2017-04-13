Ethiopia: Federation Set to Strengthen Women Participation

The Ethiopian Youth Federation jointly with UNESCO Ethiopia Office kicked off a two-day Training of Trainers on women empowerment to the youth who are in the leadership in various capacities nationwide.

Explaining the significance of the training, Federation President Tarekegn Abdujabar indicated that "over 60% of the country's population is youth, of which 50% are women."

The training is, therefore, to foster the integration of this important section of the society into country's developmental feat.

The Federation envisions ensuring economic, social and political participation and benefit of the youth as well as women at all levels, said the president, adding this training is a showcase toward this end.

For his part, UNESCO Ethiopia Office Representative Mebrahtu Berhane said UNESCO has been contributing to the socio-economic development of the country and the training is a part of this effort.

Federation Senior Advisor and Trainer Tezera Wolde-Mariam also said the youth in general and women in particular are engines in the country's all round socio-economic transformation. "This training, thus, help trainees to improve their attitudes towards women."

Senait Teshome, a trainee from West Gojjam Zone, said her participation has been limited in the social, economic and political activities due to the wrong perception held toward women. "After taking training and participating in youth associations, I was encouraged to joined higher education."

According to her, she would help more women to come to front position in all aspects of life with the inputs she would draw from the training.

Despite a considerable improvement, a number of women still need to be empowered through education, political and economic engagements, she commented. "I hope all trainees will have a better impact in their respective localities."

Abrham Mehari, a trainee from Hawassa, town of Southern Nations, Nationalities and peoples state, said that the country is on fast track of development, and women's role should grow by leaps and bonds. " The youth and women must be well versed with the policies, strategies and programs of the country." He also vowed to contribute his share to pertinent bodies through training.