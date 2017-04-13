Ethiopia: The Repercussion of Unsafe Water On Health

Getting safe water is the right of citizens and it is also a universally agreed principle. The none availability and the inadequate provision of water might push people to resort to use unclean water which has its own health hazards. The government in the GTP 2 underlined the provision of clean and safe water to the public based on the rising demand both in rural and urban places. And so far much has been achieved. But to meet the goal, unrestrained effort by pertinent bodies such as government and non governmental organization is needed.

The exploration and exploitation of water is an enduring and expensive task. Hence,mobilizing finance from various sources is vital. However, it is understood that due to lack of sufficient clean water people resort to consume unsafe water which is fetched from remote places. As a result,they face health hazards and the situation places heavy burdens on the health sector.

Dagne Tadesse is the coordinator of Hygiene and Environmental Health under the Ministry of Health. As to him, there are 4 major waterborne diseases which comes from unclean water and are critically risk human health. Intestinal problems,Cholera, Amoeba and Jardia can be mentioned here. Others diseases such as partlator, eye math and skin diseases occur due to scarcity of water.

On the other hand, the outbreak of diseases in nearby water points surface. Malaria and bellaharzia are some of the diseases in this regard. In addition to these ,communities which use open defection could cause the pollution of water sources and create havoc on human health because when the heavy rain hits germs and parasites which are hosted in human refuses find their way to ponds and rivers through flood. Thus, water must be kept in clean and safe from the source up to the domicile of end users .

According to Dagne, with regard to supplying water to consumers, the quality of the water should not be compromised. There are institutions which have responsibility in supplying and inspecting the quality of water. The Ministry of Water,Irrigation and Electric is a producer and supplier while the quality inspection is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

Some time the external appearance of water seems clean but it might be contaminated. Hence, to prove weather the water is healthy or not a sample is taken to the laboratory and its physical and chemical content passes through laboratory taste.

Finally, after the verification of its safety, it would be supplied to customers. On the other hand, if the amount of fluorine in the water is much higher beyond demand it might affect tooth health. If the amount of fluorine is more than 1.5 milligram per liter, it might pose health risk on tooth and if it is more than 3 milligram per liter it affects the joints and bones of human beings. Drinking water is only categorized clean when it is verified that it chimes in with the standards of the World Health Organization .

Asked wether the scarcity of clean water in the rural part of the country is a constraint for achieving hygiene and sanitation goals in the rural part of the country, Dagne said that, in such context achieving the goal is very challenging. However, to overcome the problem various mechanisms are put in place such as digging deep water wells,utilizing surface water and retaining rain water.

If the underground water is saturated by fluorine water points must be changed to the other sites. In addition to this, resettling the community in places where sufficient clean water is available also will be taken as an option.

In the water points areas hygienic work is critically essential and to achieve this the culture of building toilets in order to stop open defection must be developed. Furthermore, teaching the community with regard to environmental health is vital. Instead of utilizing pond water directly, it is better to use it after boiling it. Side by side with this, preparing traditional water treatment systems and methods are essential.

As to Dagne, in human refuses, there could be one million bacteria and one thousand parasites and when humans open defects, their refuses waste soil immediately .When children play on the ground they will be infected by various diseases. The water, too, will be polluted and waterborne diseases will break out.

Seeing to sanitation and hygiene issues and stopping the open defection practices

more than 60 diseases can be prevented. As mentioned earlier, the government in collaboration with donors and UN Agencies has devoted its finance, time and human resources for achieving the millennium development goals.

Much have been achieved in developing the culture of hygiene and sanitation and reducing open defection from 92 percent in 1990 to 29 percent in 2015 is realized and the achievement indicated that as compared to the other countries, Ethiopia could reach to a higher level in this regard. In addition to the expansion of latrine at the house hold level The government has crafted a strategy to achieve progress in environmental health and recently 8 Ministries have signed agreement to work together towards this end.