Nigeria: EFCC Finds Over N15 Billion in Ikoyi Lagos Home

Photo: Premium Times

EFCC.

Lagos — Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday found over N15 billion in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The money was allegedly found in the home of an Abuja-based politician on Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

As at 8pm yesterday, a source close to EFCC said the money was well over N15 billion, and that the EFCC operatives, acting on a tipoff by a whistle blower, stormed the house around 5pm.

When contacted, the EFCC spokesman in Lagos State, Mr Samin Amaddin, confirmed the discovery but said they were still counting the money.

"We are still counting. Just give us few more minute and I will give you the actual figure," he said as at 8.15pm yesterday when our correspondent contacted him on phone.