13 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Elephant Kills Woman in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Photo: Daily Monitor
Elephant (file photo).
By Edson Kinene

Residents of Nyamuhika I cell Nyabubare parish, Nyamuhika I cell in Bwambara Sub-county in Rukungiri District were left in shock after their colleagues was killed by an elephant.

Hadija Tumuhirwe, 45, was attacked by the elephant on April 12, 2017 in Queen Elizabeth National park.

The Rukungiri District police commander Richard Emuna said the woman was reportedly collecting fire wood when the elephant attacked and killed her.

"She was attacked when she went to collect firewood," he said.

Mr Emuna said the body of the deceased was picked and taken to Bugangari Health Centre IV for post-mortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial.

He warned all people living near the park to desist from entering the park for any activities so as to avoid such dangerous ventures.

