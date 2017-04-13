13 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marais 'Not Worried' About Sanzaar Decision

Tagged:

Related Topics

All the Super Rugby talk this week has been centred around SANZAAR's decision to drop three franchises from next year's competition, but Bulls coach Nollis Marais has other worries.

He has guided his side to just one win from six matches in 2017, and last Saturday's 21-20 loss to the Sunwolves is being considered by many to be the darkest day in Bulls history.

It has left Marais under serious pressure to deliver a win against the Jaguares at Loftus this weekend, and while South Africa will lose two teams from next year's competition, Marais made it clear to media on Tuesday that his mind was elsewhere.

"I'm not too worried about that at the moment," Marais said, bluntly.

"I think it's interesting ... we knew it was going to come. It's going to put a lot of South African sides under pressure. You never know what the South African policy is going to be with who goes through and who not."

The Bulls, despite being woeful so far this year, are considered to be safe from the cull having won three Super Rugby titles between 2007 and 2010 as well as being one of the more financially sustainable franchises.

"I hear a Cats rumour and then I hear about a blue and red combination with us and the Lions, which would never work," Marais said.

"It's something that we can't control at the moment. We leave it up to the bosses and see what they can sort out."

While the Bulls have won just once, that win came in their only home game of the season so far against the Sunwolves. They now have a stretch of four successive home matches, and Marais will be desperate to turn things around.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

University Dropout Uses Tuckshop Money to Finally Complete Studies

It cost Mervin Chetty R280 to open a tuck shop in his mother's kitchen that would eventually go on to pay for his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.