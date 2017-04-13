Uganda: Celebrations to Mark Kabaka's 62nd Birthday Underway

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has arrived at Lubiri High School in Wakiso District for his 62nd birthday celebrations.

Many dignitaries from the Central government and Mengo administration as well as members of the royal family are attending function which started early today.

Among the notables already at the venue is Prince Wassajja, Kampala city Erias Lukwago and others.

Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga was one of the people who welcomed the king.

Many schools from the Buganda kingdom have arrived and are slated to perform fir the king.

The Kabakaba is expected to commission a new classroom block at the school. The building, according to Mengo education minister, Dr Twaaha Kawaase cost over Shs1.6 billion.

Kabaka Mutebi was born on April 13, 1955 to Kabaka Fredrick Muteesa II at Mulago Hospital and spent his early years in Mengo palace. He was later taken to Bugangayizi in Masaka and the UK in 1967 when President Obote abolished the kingdoms.

He stayed in the diaspora until his father's remains were returned for burial in 1972.

Kabaka Mutebi attended school at North Polytechnic, Bradfield College and Cambridge University. He once practiced journalism and marketing between 1970 and 1980.

On July 31, 1993 when the kingdoms were reinstated by NRM, Mutebi was consecrated as King.

On August 27, 1997, he got married to Sylvia Nagginda and gave birth to Princess Katrina Sarah Ssangalyambogo.