Race organisers have issued a statement addressing "political activities" at this weekend's Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon.

In a media statement on Thursday, organisers said:

The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon weekend commences on Friday, April 14, 2017, with a series of Trail Runs and Fun Runs, and will culminate in the Ultra and Half Marathon on Saturday, April 15.

It is a weekend when more than 30 000 individuals from across the globe will come together and celebrate the sport we all love.

As a sporting event we celebrate inclusivity and diversity, and strive to unite, not divide. We remain neutral, apolitical and impartial as an event, and are not associated nor condone any political activities at our events.

We therefore respectfully request that runners and supporters do not use this event as the platform for political activities. No event held under the auspices of the IAAF, ASA and WPA may be used for political campaigning, and we encourage all participants to comply with our event rules .

No participant, supporter or third party may engage in any political activity along the route of the race, including - but not limited to:campaigningdistributing and/or dissemination of flyers and/or political messages,manning of water pointsdisplaying and/or wearing of political party regalia, or insignia on the body or attire of the athlete

Source: Sport24