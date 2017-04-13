Tanzania: Bank Touts Modern Technology Use

Tanzanians have been advised to adapt the utilisation of technology in banking services as they are being installed and applied by various banks in the country since they aim at improving services and create more employment opportunities.

Speaking during the commemoration of 10 years of Bank of Africa (BOA), the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amouh, said the adoption of modern technology in banking operation creates more employment opportunities and easy life for customers.

He said the use of mobile-banking leads to the increase of mobile money agents in various regions and thus it provide direct employment to big number of Tanzanians. He added that the system saves time and enables customers to make transactions wherever they are instead of visiting bank branches.

"Some people may think technology is minimizing employment opportunities in the banking business, but BOA sees a great opportunity in this system because it offers opportunities to many people unlike before," he said.

He said in the past 19 years, BOA has recorded an excellent performance in offering banking services including introduction of mortgage businesses, offering loans and supporting various economic development activities.